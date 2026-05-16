Glen Powell Mentions Advice From Denzel Washington While Addressing Concerns That He Works Too Much
"I think people are worried about me..."
If I had to guess who one of the busiest actors in Hollywood is right now, I’d immediately say Glen Powell. This year alone, we’ve seen the release of How to Make a Killing and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on the 2026 movie schedule, and The Great Beyond will come out later this year. He’s also been working on both Season 2 of Chad Powers and Judd Apatow’s new movie, The Comeback King. It always feels like he’s always working, and it’s gotten to the point where people have asked if he’s burnt out. Well, he’s not. In fact, he’s thriving, and he explained why while recalling the advice Denzel Washington gave him.
While Powell has been consistently working for many years, things kicked into high gear after Top Gun: Maverick. Since 2022, he’s been in eight movies (six of which he was a lead), two TV shows and a podcast series. He also has quite the slate of work lined up, with movies directed by J.J. Abrams and Apatow coming down the pipe. So, when he appeared on the Awards Circuit podcast, he talked about how busy he is, saying:
Admittedly, looking at Powell’s filmography and thinking about the work that goes into it, I’m overwhelmed. However, he’s always handled the workload with grace and a whole lot of enthusiasm.
He also made it clear that the advice he’s received in the past has really helped him. In fact, some advice he got from Denzel Washington has really stuck with him, as he explained:
In the past, Powell has called these words of wisdom “the truest piece of advice [he’s] ever gotten.” His admiration for Washington has also been well documented. Literally, the Top Gun: Maverick actor has said, “I want to be Denzel Washington.” He’s also been clear that the legendary actor was the one who really pushed him to pursue acting after they worked together on The Great Debaters in 2007.
Well, that advice manifested itself in a very successful career, and these days, Powell is having a blast working on projects he’s both leading and loving, as he explained:
There you have it. While a busy workload like Powell’s could be cause for burnout, the love he has for the work is helping him stay away from that. It also helps that he took Washington’s advice, found his lane, and focused on it.
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Clearly, it’s paid off. He’s been working nonstop for a very long time, and he shows no signs of slowing down, with Season 2 of Chad Powers expected to premiere for those with a Hulu subscription on the 2026 TV schedule, and his movie, The Great Beyond, set to hit theaters on November 13.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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