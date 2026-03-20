Bradley Cooper Getting Away From Oscar Bait Could Be His Best Move In Years

Over the years, Bradley Cooper has proven that not only is he a great comedic actor with some of the best timing in Hollywood, but also a fine filmmaker who can handle big, ambitious projects. However, following the massive success of his take on A Star Is Born, it’s felt like he’s been making what some would call “Oscar Bait” with Maestro and Is This Thing On? in recent years. That said, I think his next project could be a nice change.

For those who haven’t heard, Cooper, who has been attached to appear in the upcoming Ocean's prequel movie starring Margot Robbie, is in talks to write and direct the long-in-the-works project, per Deadline. This news has me excited for what it could do for Cooper’s career, as he goes back to what made him such a big star two decades ago: his comedy. Here’s why…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nothing Against His Recent Work, But I Miss The Old Bradley Cooper

There is nothing wrong with Bradley Cooper’s latest directorial efforts, as both Maestro and Is This Thing On? were great dramas with a whole lot of heart and soul. In fact, there’s still a case to be made for his take on A Star Is Born being one of the best dramas over the past decade. That said, I miss the old Bradley Cooper, the guy who brought funny and cynical characters you loved to hate to the big screen in everything from the Hangover movies to Wedding Crashers to his work in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (though the latter example is more recent).

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Again, Cooper has brought out some great performances from the likes of Will Arnett, who critics said was “heartbreaking and lovely” in Is This Thing On?, and even himself in each of the movies mentioned above. It’s not like those films aren’t fun, as Cooper can still pull off some magic on both sides of the camera. It’s just that I really miss that wild, unpredictable, and aggressive presence he brought to his earlier work. That said, I think we can get there again…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

I Think Helming The Ocean's Prequel Could Get Him Back On Top

While I’m not certain the new Ocean's prequel will get him off the list of actors who shockingly never won an Oscar, I do think this yet-to-be-titled project could get him back on top of the world again. The movie, which has admittedly been in development hell for years now, is said to be set in 1960s Europe and will reportedly focus on Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) parents, years before the ringleader of the group that pulled off a multi-million-dollar heist of three casinos in one night.

As Cooper has shown in the likes of American Hustle and The Hangover, he has this incredible knack of playing characters who are so charismatic that you just can’t help but fall for them despite them being degenerate, inconsiderate, and over-the-top. Having him play a character like that in the Ocean's universe is a no-brainer and feels like something that’s right up his alley. I don’t know anything about what he has planned for his character, or the movie in general, but this could be so much fun to watch, especially when it comes to the impact on his career.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cooper Has Shown He's Handy At Offering A New Take On An Established Property

Again, not a lot has been confirmed about the prequel movie, but I do have faith in the project with Cooper starring, writing, and directing the new crime flick. I mean, he’s shown that he knows a thing or two about offering a new take on an established property, especially when you start talking about A Star Is Born. Over the years, the various versions of this story have been wildly different from one another, with the only shared similarities being the basic premise of two people trying to make sense of their lives as their careers go in opposite directions.

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The movie worked in more ways than one and became a massive success at the box office and as part of the public consciousness following its release. There’s no reason to think that the new film will be any different. Cooper has so much experience working in crime films, movies set in Las Vegas, and films with loud and over-the-top yet realistic characters, and so I think he has what it takes to offer a new spin on this beloved franchise. I’m not saying I want a darker or grittier thriller that reveals why Danny Ocean is the way he is, but there’s a lot of room for Cooper to work here.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Plus, The Idea Of Him Sharing The Screen With Margot Robbie Seems Just Too Cool

Doing research for this story, I was shocked to learn that Cooper and Margot Robbie have never been in a movie together. They’ve both worked with just about every major star in Hollywood (and legendary directors), but up until now, they’ve never shared a scene together. A lot still has to be worked out with the Oceans' prequel, but we’re closer than ever to seeing arguably two of the biggest stars of the 21st century not only appear in the same movie, but also work extensively together.

I don’t know about you, but it feels like the sky is the limit for this movie with Robbie and Cooper at the top of the cast. They both have so much personality, charisma, and, on top of that, incredible acting ability. Though I would have loved to have seen a Barbie reunion for Robbie and Ryan Gosling before the Project Hail Mary star dropped out, this pairing honestly has me extremely excited for what’s to come.

Only time will tell what the Ocean's prequel (whatever it ends up being called) does for Bradley Cooper’s career, but I won’t be surprised if we’re all chanting “We are back, baby” at some point in the very near future.