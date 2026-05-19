Where The People From 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5 Ended Up

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all. Stream the special with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life is done with filming, and it's time for the tell-all. This iteration is extra exciting because we have a new host, Ross Matthews, moderating, and he got down to business, asking the hard questions of the cast and their stories in Season 5.

So, how did everything end up for these people? Here's what we learned from the special, as well as what we've seen on social media. Let's dive in!

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Kim Menzies

Kim Menzies had the most dramatic storyline of 90 Day: The Single Life, with a jaw-dropper reveal that she'd previously hidden, giving up two children for adoption from her adult son, Jamal. He only found out after Kim's son reached out after tracking her down via an ancestry site. We ended up meeting her son, Larry, and the family is currently trying to track down the daughter Kim gave up.

Beyond that, Kim's story revolved around her jaw-dropping transformation and her relationship with a man in the UK named Wayne. They are seeing each other, and she's planning on a long-term visit soon to see if she wants to move to the UK to pursue the relationship in earnest. While there is a rumor from @90DayFianceUpdate that they're not currently together, I wouldn't rule out Kim appearing in a future spinoff to see what went on between these two.

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Vanja Grbic

Vanja Grbic was head over heels in love with Tony Starcevich, but it was clear on 90 Day: The Single Life that he had his reservations. They got together, but almost immediately, there were issues. Tony didn't like her dancing with other men, which was a part of her profession as a professional dancer. Tony also didn't seem to trust Vanja when they were apart, leading to further issues in their relationship.

Vanja and Tony confirmed they're still together during the tell-all and were even approaching the idea of getting engaged. Tony's cousin appeared and said she felt it was a terrible idea, noting that they often seemed at odds and the relationship as a whole seemed toxic. A chunk of the cast seemed to agree with that take, though Tony and Vanja maintained they have an understanding and are madly in love with each other.

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Gino Palazzolo

Gino Palazzolo seemed to have found his ride or die in Natalie, who had given him chance after chance to commit after their initial dating stint went south. She even loved going to the strip club with him, so it seemed fated that these two would end up together. Unfortunately, Natalie's daughter wasn't on board with the relationship, which led him to break things off because he felt he could never be a father figure to her.

The tell-all revealed Gino filed for divorce from Jasmine Pineda, and was still with his 30-year-old girlfriend Lexi. There are no clear updates about whether or not they're still together, but it seemed like Jasmine was bound and determined to break them up during her short time on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

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Sophie Sierra

Rumors of Sophie Sierra dating Pedro Jimeno have been out on the internet since long before 90 Day: The Single Life, so it was nice to finally see this relationship confirmed. Unfortunately, it felt as though the vibe was weird between them the whole time they were visiting him in the Dominican Republic, and a blow-up fight between Sophie and his sister all but ended things.

Sophie revealed during the tell-all that she's since moved on and is dating a model. A quick search online revealed that the man is Jay Ransom, who boasts 32k followers on Instagram. He doesn't have any pictures of Sophie on his account, however, and she doesn't have any of him. It leads me to wonder how serious this relationship is, but I can only speculate.

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Pedro Jimeno

Pedro felt disrespected by Sophie when she came to visit him, as it didn't feel as though she went to the Dominican Republic to spend time with him. He had a point, as Sophie booked dates with other men, all while still claiming she was serious about a relationship with him.

During the tell-all, Pedro got confirmation from Sophie that she wasn't quite ready for a serious relationship when they met up. He wasn't too concerned about that anyway, and had since moved on to a new girl he's dating named Valentina. His sister and mother already don't approve of her, so we'll see if this relationship works out for him.

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Liz Woods

Liz was more of a minor character in 90 Day: The Single Life, having tagged along on Sophie's vacation. She ended up unintentionally driving a wedge between them when she told Pedro she didn't believe Sophie was ready for a serious relationship, and spent a good deal of time away from the group after that.

Liz did find love on the trip, however, and confirmed she was engaged to the man she linked up with on the vacation, Alec. Unfortunately, this meant she had to end things with the guy she was seeing before she left, and of course, 90 Day Fiancé had to feature an awkward reunion between them. We also learned during the tell-all that Liz slept with Jamal Menzies "a long time ago," which seemed to severely impact her relationship with his mother, Kim.

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Julia Gibbs

Though she wasn't single or heavily featured, Julia Gibbs did tag along on Sophie's vacation. She was a guiding light for her friend as she navigated what to do with Pedro and his family, and was the mediator when her friendship with Liz derailed mid-vacation.

Julia showed up to confirm she had her baby and shared some of the details of the childbirth. Apparently, both she and the baby were at risk, but thanks to an emergency c-section, she was up onstage sharing her story and happy to say her baby boy is now four months old!

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Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson was living with Cortney Reardanz at the start of 90 Day: The Single Life, and then went from living in a hotel to Brazil, back to a hotel, into Cortney's new boyfriend's home, and back to Brazil. It wasn't a great time for him, but hey, at least his leg is better!

Colt is now with Diana, claiming that Cortney tried to break up his relationship once he was firmly back with her. It was a strange accusation, but honestly, everything about this couple is strange.

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Cortney Reardanz

Cortney kicked Colt out of her parents' home when she learned he was cheating on her with his Brazilian girlfriend, Diana, and found love with an older gentleman by the name of Phillip. Phillip was a kind man, and even let Colt live with them for a time. The season ended with them getting engaged, which kind of blew my mind.

Of course, there are some questions about how long that will last, as the tell-all brought forth accusations that Cortney was still secretly in contact with Colt. The internet doesn't have any great updates on where things stand with the couple, but there's no news of marriage just yet!

That's a wrap on 90 Day: The Single Life, but there's still plenty of 90 Day Fiancé shows coming to the 2026 TV schedule. Who knows how many of these people will be involved, but I'm sure we'll see at least one or two of them again before the year is up.