Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Edgar-Jones, And Zoey Deutch Would Have Joined Glen Powell On SNL If His Rom-Com Co-Star Had Gotten Her Way

Since “The Summer of Glen” in 2024 cemented Glen Powell’s status in Hollywood, the man has continued to make as many movies as possible. In the process, he's worked with a number of leading ladies. Of course, fans can't forget his Set It Up co-star, Zoey Deutch, and she actually just revealed she had a great SNL idea for Powell involving them two of them and his other former female leads, Sydney Sweeney and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Glen Powell’s wish to host SNL came true when he joined the lineup as one of the hosts of season 51 back in November. He did a great job headlining the episode of the sketch comedy series, and did have some wild ideas like bringing his UPS driver to the show. But, after hearing what Zoey Deutch told ET about her idea for that episode, I really need Powell to host again:

I did pitch [Glen] an SNL sketch where it was me, Sydney, and Daisy. But I was the OG, you know? I was like, ‘Hey, you know I came first!’

There’s no argument about that! Deutch was indeed the first leading lady to work with Powell before Sweeney and Edgar-Jones did. Powell wasn't as big of a name when he worked on 2018's Set It Up (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). The movie saw Powell and Deutch play two assistants trying to set their bosses up with each other without realizing they were falling for each other in the process. The film is so sweet and has developed a following.

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Post Top Gun: Maverick fame, he worked with the other two rom-com co-stars on Anyone but You and Twisters, respectively.

(Image credit: NBCU)

Quite frankly, I love Deutch's idea for that SNL sketch, and I've enjoyed the comments she's shared about her co-star in the years since they've collaborated. She previously joked about Powell moving onto other rom-coms after theirs and said, “Stop cheating on me, Glen!” Also, the pair have expressed interest in collaborating on another rom-com. If such a project were to happen and one of them hosted Saturday Night Live, a variation of Deutch's sketch idea would be perfect.

Of course, I'd argue that part of what adds to the appeal of Powell’s movies is the undeniable chemistry he shares with his female co-stars. Such chemistry is palpable between him and Sweeney in Anyone But You. The bond between him and Edgar-Jones in Twisters is also sweet (though I'm a bit annoyed that their kiss scene at the end was cut.)

I'd also give a shoutout to Jayme Lawson, who plays Powell's wife in Edgar Wright's The Running Man. So, if there's any kind of meet-up between Powell's on-screen partners, she definitely deserves to be part of that as well.

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Let’s cross our fingers that Zoey Deutch’s idea for Glen Powell’s leading ladies to join him in an SNL sketch comes true. I'm already chuckling over the many comedic possibilities that such a sketch could deliver. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and check out Glen Powell's episode of Saturday Night Live using a Peacock subscription.