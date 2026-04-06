I'm Amused By The Shameless Ways Both Donald Glover And Glen Powell Wound Up In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
The two stars took an unconventional path into Nintendo’s latest hit.
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Now that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is officially out in the world on the 2026 movie schedule, audiences are digging into everything from its stacked voice cast to its surprisingly deep bench of Nintendo characters. But one of the more entertaining behind-the-scenes stories has nothing to do with Easter eggs or hidden references. It’s how Donald Glover and Glen Powell ended up in the movie in the first place. Because neither of them exactly followed the traditional Hollywood playbook.
Speaking with Forbes, producer Chris Meledandri emphasized that Nintendo, led by Shigeru Miyamoto, worked closely with Illumination on every aspect of the film to preserve what makes these characters work in the first place. That collaborative environment seems to have created the perfect opening for actors who already loved the material. Enter Glover and Powell.
Glen Powell Called His Shot With Star Fox
After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Meledandri said actors started reaching out directly, hoping to get involved in whatever came next. One of those actors was the Top Gun: Maverick breakout who wasn’t too subtle about what role he wanted in particular: Fox McCloud.Article continues below
Glenn Powell became a real possibility during the first movie, when the Twisters star expressed his love for Fox McCloud. The Mario Galaxy producers explained:
When Meledandri followed up with the actor, he made it clear the project had to remain secret, especially given how closely guarded the Star Fox reveal was. He continued:
And that meeting paid off as Star Fox made his big screen debut in Super Mario Galaxy, with the Powell attitude intact. But what about Donald Glover? How did he make it in the film?
Donald Glover Asked For The Role
If Powell’s path into the film feels like a strange bit of timing, Glover’s approach was much more direct. Speaking with ScreenRant, the Atlanta star openly admitted that he went out and got the role of everyone's favorite little dinosaur himself. The rapper and performer explained:
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There’s something refreshingly simple about that. No elaborate pitch, no long campaign. Just a clear ask and a willingness to meet the character where it already exists. Glover essentially nominated himself for the role and spoke it into becoming reality.
Why This Approach Actually Fits The Movie
What makes both of these casting stories work is how closely they align with how the movie itself was made. As Meledandri explained, this wasn’t a typical licensing situation in which a studio adapts a property from a distance. Nintendo was involved at every level, working directly with Illumination to ensure the film reflected the “core DNA” of the games.
That same mindset seems to carry over into casting. Powell and Glover weren’t just recognizable names being slotted into a franchise; they were true Nintendo fans who understood the characters and actively wanted to be part of that world.
Now that the new video game adaptation is out and is a massive success, having the biggest box office weekend of the year thus far, those choices are easier to appreciate in hindsight. What could have sounded like shameless self-promotion at the time ended up fitting the project's tone almost perfectly.
And if nothing else, it’s a reminder that sometimes the best way into a billion-dollar franchise is to just ask. Well, at least if you're Donald Glover and Glen Powell.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is playing in theaters now, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Fans can also catch up with the first movie as it's streaming with a Peacock Subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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