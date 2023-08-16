The Nun 2 Director Claims It’s Most Violent Conjuring Movie, And Sign Me Up

The Conjuring Universe has been known to send chills down spines, having spun tales of terror that have enthralled fans for almost a decade now. While some movies have opted for the more suspense-filled scene approach and others have embraced the art of jump scares, the series has constantly reinvented its approach to horror, catering to the ever-evolving appetite of its fans. With The Nun 2 soon to hit screens , it seems directorial choices have taken a slightly unexpected and, might I add, thrilling turn. According to director Michael Chaves, the follow-up to the evil habit-wearing spectral sister franchise is the most violent of all the James Wan -produced spin-offs. And by all means, sign me up.

The world of Valak is enigmatic, mesmerizing and deeply terrifying. With its first installment, The Nun, while not a hit with critics, was a hit with fans because it gave fans a taste of the deep-seated evil lurking in the shadows of a Romanian monastery. The upcoming sequel promises more—more scares, more story, and, as it turns out, more violence. In a recent interview with our sister publication, SFX Magazine , Michael Chaves revealed:

I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this, when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie. It's always a delicate balance. It's definitely scary, it's 100% delivered on that. Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this.

The evolution of horror movies over the years has been nothing short of fascinating. Recently, filmmakers, especially those involved with the latest A24 movies , have started to tell more intense and direct stories. The Nun 2 seems to be following this trend. This claim that it's the most violent movie in the Conjuring series has certainly raised my expectations, and I can't wait to see what's in store.

If you've seen the Conjuring movies in chronological order , you'd know The Nun comes first, even though Valek appeared in The Conjuring 2 first. The upcoming sequel will directly follow the original movie, placing it as the second story in the overall series.

Taissa Farmiga, who followed in the footsteps of her older sister Vera Farmiga in joining the series, will return as Sister Irene but with a more minor role. Reports say, Storm Reid, known for The Invisible Man, Euphoria, and a memorable guest spot on The Last of Us, will be the lead in this next movie.

While The Nun isn’t my top pic in my ranking of the Conjuring Universe , I’m still a dedicated fan and avid watcher of every twist and turn in the fascinating and spooky Universe. I'm gearing up for what might just be the most riveting experience yet. The promise of intensified horror and violence in the series' second outing only amplifies my anticipation for the sequel.