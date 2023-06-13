As Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Case Rages On, Could They Be The Next Johnny Depp And Amber Heard? An Expert Weighs In

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it can bring money and awesome opportunities, it also makes one’s personal life into a very public manner. That’s especially true when it comes to high profile divorces from A-listers. As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s divorce case rages on, could they be the next Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? An expert has weighed in on this very possibility.

Last year Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made countless headlines due to their divorce proceedings, and the public is still following every move from both celebrities. Since fans were able to watch their testimonies on TV , the court of public opinion came down on the former couple. Jolie and Pitt’s own divorce has been going on for years so will they be the next Hollywood divorce saga? Legal expert Neama Rahmani recently spoke to Us Magazine about this possibility, saying:

There’s so many allegations. You’ve got family law, you’ve got custody, there’s allegations of abuse, and obviously, you have a very valuable chateau that the two are fighting over

Clearly the stakes are high with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s long legal battle . That includes the winery they’re fighting over, as well as custody over their kids. There’s also abuse allegations involved, which further complicates things.

Angelina Jolie’s allegations of abuse came out in October of 2022, and are specifically related to an incident from back in 2016. Given the seriousness of the allegations, Pitt and his legal team have doubled down on their legal battle against his ex-wife. Later in that same interview with People, Rahmani made more comparisons to the Depp/Heard case, saying:

This may end up being the next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard-type case because these two don’t like each other, there’s a lot of money at stake, the allegations are serious and I don’t see a resolution happening anytime soon.

Of course, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was turning heads long before their defamation case in Virginia actually began. Still, Pitt and Jolie are wildly popular A-listers, so there are generations of fans who have at least a passing interest in what’s happening. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars go quite as viral as Heard/Depp.