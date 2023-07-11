Months After Nepo Baby Debate, Tilda Swinton’s Daughter Gets Honest About The ‘Connections’ She Has Because Of Her Famous Mom

Earlier this year, much of Hollywood debated the subject of Nepo Babies or stars who happen to have famous relatives. A number of high-profile celebrities, including the hosts of The View, weighed in on the controversy, arguing the fairness of the benefits that said individuals have. Now, months later, Honor Swinton Byrne, the daughter of acclaimed actress Tilda Swinton and playwright David Byrne, is speaking out on the matter. The up-and-coming actress dropped some honest thoughts, as she directly addressed the "connections" she's amassed, thanks to her famous mother.

Honor Swinton Byrne’s first starring roles came in the form of the A24 films The Souvenir Parts 1 and 2, in which she acted alongside her mother. And before that, she made her big-screen debut in I Am Love, which was also produced by Tilda Swinton. So it goes without saying that she's had a lot of resources at her disposal. That fact is probably why Byrne acknowledged her privilege head on while speaking with the U.K.'s Sunday Times about her career and mom:

I feel like it’s very important to own it [nepotism]. I completely admit and am grateful for the fact that I was considered for The Souvenir because of my connections. … But at the same time I continue to act and get jobs because I have skill. I’m still doing it.

One can't help but appreciate the 25-year-old's honest remarks. There's actually quite a bit of nuance to the Nepo Baby debate. On the one hand, one can't ignore the invaluable connections that one has. Yet on the other, you don't want to underscore a person's talent and how it helped them secure a gig.

Honor Swinton Byrne further discussed how landing the lead role in The Souvenir wasn’t even something she was expecting, as she originally planned to travel to Namibia to teach. The British actress decided to postpone her trip after meeting with director Joanna Hogg in Caffè Nero in Berwick-upon-Tweed. The star apparently had no idea that the meeting was about an offer for a role in the new movie. Tilda Swinton also revealed to W Magazine that she suggested her then-19-year-old daughter to Hogg after the filmmaker was unimpressed with the number of women who auditioned for the part. So all in all, while Swinton Byrne's mom got her in the room, her talent helped her stay there.

One of the early catalysts for this ongoing discussion was an interview involving Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, who defended being called a Nepo Baby . She argued that nepotism naturally plays some kind of role whenever kids want to go into their parents' profession. Italian model Vittoria Ceretti took issue with the comments, as she made note of her own struggles making into the limelight without any major resources. Sometime later, Lily Collins also defended her success by saying that just because she’s the daughter of singer Phil Collins, it doesn’t mean she used that as a means to break into the industry.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, felt the Nepo Baby discourse was hurtful . The Oscar winner argued that talent and dedication to one's craft is what will ultimately get them to where they want to be professionally. Kate Hudson also gave a candid answer , saying that there are some skills that kids just naturally inherit from their parents. And with that, a person is just naturally inclined to follow in their footsteps. Other celebrities have just embraced the term, like Hailey Bieber, who wore a “Nepo Baby” T-shirt to call out those who use the title in a negative way.

Honor Swinton Byrne isn't doing all that now, but she certainly doesn’t deny the “connections” she has as a result of who her mom is. She just seems to appreciate the opportunities she's been afforded, and one would assume that she'll aim to blaze her own trail in Hollywood.