One Area Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Seem To Be On The Same Page Despite Their Messy Split

Brangelina has been no more for quite some time. The actors who famously starred together in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith broke things off back in 2016 and have since been going through a series of divorce proceedings, most recently with the custody battle of their six kids. It’s been a messy five years for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as they continue to work in court for a final decision. Thankfully, it sounds like the couple are agreeing on one central element of their relationship.

According to a new report from In Touch , Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are on the same page about supporting their kids as each of them continue to grow up via an insider. Nowadays, their youngest is in their preteen years and their oldest is 20. It’s important for the couple to remain involved in their lives during their formative years, and allegedly they are able to do so effectively as co-parents while dealing with making legal decisions.

The latest report places the focus on 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is apparently getting into hip-hop dance in a Los Angeles studio. The Jolie-Pitt middle child has been seen as of late in videos and leaving classes and it’s reportedly her “main love right now.” Per the insider, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are incredibly proud of Shiloh growing into her own and expressing herself more publicly.

Angelina Jolie is allegedly excited about her new passion, especially since it’s much different than her or Brad’s own talents. They are both “impressed,” and while Brad Pitt reportedly “doesn’t want her growing up so fast,” he’s “proud” to see her getting more confident, including with her recent red carpet appearances with her siblings and Angelina Jolie.

Where Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Is At Right Now

It’s great to hear Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are perhaps putting their differences aside to effectively support their kids. The couple became legally single in 2019, but have had some major disagreements about finalizing the custody of their kids since. The latest on their ongoing legal situation is complicated. Back in June, it was ruled that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would get joint custody . However, Angelina Jolie decided to push back against it by filing an appeal shortly after the ruling, with three of her oldest children apparently requesting to be more involved in the decision and testify.

Prior to the judge ruling for joint custody, Angelina Jolie alleged that Brad Pitt committed acts of domestic violence against her and their children. Their eldest son Maddox even testified against his father in a statement that was reportedly not flattering to him. Maddox allegedly shared that he planned to remove the “Pitt” portion of his name and called their relationship “nonexistent.” There is also an issue with the judge picked for the case, which Jolie asked to be taken off the case previously due to ties with Pitt’s lawyers.