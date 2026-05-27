Someone Finally Asked George Clooney About His Special Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo
Yes, he's connected to the sequel.
It kind of felt like everyone was in The Devil Wears Prada 2. From fashion icons to athletes to musicians and more, the list of cameos is long and legendary. However, one name I didn’t expect to be connected to this project on the 2026 movie schedule was George Clooney. However, he is, in fact, featured in this film (sort of), and now he’s shared his thoughts on his special cameo.
While George Clooney isn't in The Devil Wears Prada 2, his villa on Lake Como can be seen. That’s how he makes a cameo in this legacy sequel, and someone finally asked him about it. He, of course, had a cheeky and fun response, as he told Access Hollywood:
For context about this cameo, a portion of The Devil Wears Prada 2 takes place at Lake Como. Specifically, Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt) travel there to have business talks about the future of Runway. According to People, you can see Clooney’s villa during the scene where Andy and Emily are riding to their destination in a boat.
Going back to Clooney’s reaction, the interviewer asked him if this all holds special significance. That's because Emily Blunt, one of the stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and her and John Krasinski’s love story includes the fact that they got married at Clooney’s house.
The couple tied the knot in 2010, so the home making a cameo in this movie has even more significance. Speaking to that point, his love for that house and his friendship with Krasinski and Blunt, the Ocean’s Eleven star said:
This interview happened before the film came out. However, now I'm thrilled to report that the sequel certainly was fun to see, and both critics and audiences agreed. The Devil Wears Prada 2 got solid reviews, and it was a box office success. Now, I really hope Clooney enjoyed it too. I also hope he was able to spot his house.
Really, just when you thought The Devil Wears Prada 2 couldn’t fit one more celebrity cameo in, it managed to in a very unique way. Before the movie came out, reports about celeb appearances in this film were running rampant. Then, once it officially hit the big screen, we got to see folks like Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naomi Campbell, Jenna Bush Hager, Heidi Klum and so many more make appearances.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, we can add George Clooney…or, well, his house, to that list too. And it’s a worthy addition, because his Lake Como villa is very iconic and well-known.
So, with that being said, you can see the star-studded cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the Out of Sight actor’s villa by catching the legacy sequel in theaters now. Then, let’s all start hoping that if The Devil Wears Prada 3 ever happens, we can actually get George Clooney to appear in the film.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.