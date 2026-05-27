Someone Finally Asked George Clooney About His Special Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo

It kind of felt like everyone was in The Devil Wears Prada 2. From fashion icons to athletes to musicians and more, the list of cameos is long and legendary. However, one name I didn’t expect to be connected to this project on the 2026 movie schedule was George Clooney. However, he is, in fact, featured in this film (sort of), and now he’s shared his thoughts on his special cameo.

While George Clooney isn't in The Devil Wears Prada 2, his villa on Lake Como can be seen. That’s how he makes a cameo in this legacy sequel, and someone finally asked him about it. He, of course, had a cheeky and fun response, as he told Access Hollywood :

Is it really? Oh, man, I made it.

For context about this cameo, a portion of The Devil Wears Prada 2 takes place at Lake Como. Specifically, Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt) travel there to have business talks about the future of Runway. According to People , you can see Clooney’s villa during the scene where Andy and Emily are riding to their destination in a boat.

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Going back to Clooney’s reaction, the interviewer asked him if this all holds special significance. That's because Emily Blunt, one of the stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2 , and her and John Krasinski’s love story includes the fact that they got married at Clooney’s house.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, so the home making a cameo in this movie has even more significance. Speaking to that point, his love for that house and his friendship with Krasinski and Blunt, the Ocean’s Eleven star said:

Yeah, well, that house holds a special place in my heart, because I love going there. And Emily is just a dear, dear, dear friend. That whole cast, I can’t wait – has it come out? Did it come out? Comes out Friday? It’s going to be a big hit, I think. It’s gonna be fun to see.

This interview happened before the film came out. However, now I'm thrilled to report that the sequel certainly was fun to see, and both critics and audiences agreed. The Devil Wears Prada 2 got solid reviews , and it was a box office success . Now, I really hope Clooney enjoyed it too. I also hope he was able to spot his house.

Really, just when you thought The Devil Wears Prada 2 couldn’t fit one more celebrity cameo in, it managed to in a very unique way. Before the movie came out, reports about celeb appearances in this film were running rampant. Then, once it officially hit the big screen, we got to see folks like Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naomi Campbell, Jenna Bush Hager, Heidi Klum and so many more make appearances.

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Now, we can add George Clooney…or, well, his house, to that list too. And it’s a worthy addition, because his Lake Como villa is very iconic and well-known.