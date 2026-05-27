Jack Ryan's Director Wants To Do More With One Character, And I Have A Plan

Spoilers for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

Prime Video’s Jack Ryan franchise is back in the form of a feature film, Ghost War. The 2026 movie schedule entry sees John Krasinski reprising his role as Ryan and taking on a rogue operative with help from his allies. Andrew Bernstein directed the movie after having helmed several episodes of the TV series on which it's based. While speaking to CinemaBlend, Bernstein expressed his desire to build on Ryan’s world, but he also wants to do more with a key supporting character, which gives me an idea.

Andrew Bernstein Reveals The Jack Ryan Character He Wants To Work With More

While Krasinski’s Jack is at the forefront of this IP, there are definitely characters who could headline their own films or shows. A series centered around Michael Kelly’s Mike November, for example, could be a lot of fun. Bernstein seems to have great affection for the characters, as that’s the vibe I got when I spoke to him in promotion of Ghost War. After sharing that he would “love to continue” with the series, Bernstein specifically named a certain fictional government official he’d love to see more of:

Listen, Wendell's character is another character I love, and I would love to explore more of. I just think he's super interesting. He gets a lot of screen time in this movie, which I'm thrilled about, and Wendell is such an incredible actor that any chance to explore the world with Wendell is like gold for everybody.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Throughout all four seasons of the Tom Clancy show, the great Wendell Pierce plays James “Jim” Greer, who initially has a rocky relationship with Ryan and eventually becomes his close friend and confidant. Pierce plays Greer with great gravitas and imbues the character with dry wit as well. As a fan of Pierce and his character, I’d love to see Greer not only return but also take center stage in his project. I also have what I think is a sweet idea for a story.

What Could A Jim Greer-Centric Movie Or TV Show Look Like?

At the start of Ghost War, Jim is still the deputy director of the CIA under Director Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel). Sadly, though, Wright is killed due to a car bomb planted by ex-Starling operative Liam Crown (Max Beesly), and Greer succeeds her as director (with Ryan as his deputy). Any further projects involving Greer could highlight his work within his new post and, with that, I’d love a movie in which he heads overseas for what he believes will be a simple diplomatic mission, only for a terroristic threat to arise.

What’s more, why not have Jim’s ex-wife, Jasmine, and their two kids, Monique and J.J., in the mix as well? In the series, Jim tried to re-establish a civil kind of familial dynamic amongst all of them. So it’d be great to see Jim take them on the trip, with the expectation that it could be a way for them to build a strong (if not unconventional) family unit. And, of course, when everything hits the fan, the quartet is forced to lean on each other throughout the dangerous situation.

There’s certainly a lot that can be done with the Jack Ryan franchise, including John Krasinski’s idea for a Without Remorse crossover. Still, I think a Jim Greer-centered project would be the perfect addition to the mythos. Considering the character’s dynamic nature, Wendell Pierce’s perfect portrayal, and the ripe storytelling possibilities, it makes a lot of sense to highlight Greer in greater ways. So here’s hoping Andrew Bernstein gets his wish for more of Jim.

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Stream all four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as Ghost War using a Prime Video subscription.