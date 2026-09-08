One Thing Matthew McConaughey Always Hated About The Men In Rom-Coms
I would definitely have to agree.
Matthew McConaughey has starred in some of the best romantic comedies of the past few decades, with titles including The Wedding Planner, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Fool’s Gold and Failure To Launch, to name a few. But just because the actor seems made for the feel-good formula doesn’t mean he agrees with how his characters are written. McConaughey got real about what he has always hated about the men in rom-coms.
The relationship between Matthew McConaughey and the romantic comedy genre has been a complicated one. Some of McConaughey’s best movies have been rom-coms, but years ago he chose to stop doing them. He opened up about the biggest challenge he faced when working within that tried-and-true formula, telling a crowd at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts:
Wow, he’s really got that down to an art, doesn’t he? Matthew McConaughey’s done enough work in the genre — rom-coms almost ruined his career, after all — to know how the story always goes, and he said it’s that last part, the boy-chases-girl part, where he’s had to fight for his character. He continued:
My god, he’s so right. Women don’t want the sniveling “I’m nothing without you” guy. They want the man who’s secure enough and mature enough to take accountability for his mistakes. Matthew McConaughey said rather than come crawling back, he wants to apologize and let his woman know that what they have is worth fighting for. He continued:
You have to hand it to Matthew McConaughey, and not for his unbelievable Dallas Buyers Club diet (which apparently involved no exercise and as much wine as he wanted — where is the justice?!). Give this man credit, because he didn’t just show up and read the lines he was given. He took the script and helped to make his character into a man that the predominantly female audience would feel more connected to.
His take on romantic-comedies makes me wish he’d return to the genre, and I’m holding out hope that maybe someday he will. For now, however, fans can see him in The Rivals of Amziah King, a neo-Western crime thriller, as well as Brothers in which he and Woody Harrelson play fictional (and possibly related) versions of themselves. The comedy is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule later this month and can be streamed with an Apple TV subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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