'Got That Yes Ma'am.' An Influencer Hilariously Sounded Off On Glen Powell's Charms, And He Reacted

Glen Powell is one of Hollywood's top A-list actors, and one influencer might've cracked the code as to why. As the actor talks about meeting people who gifted family photos of him to sign and other odd things, a viral video got into why some may not be able to resist his charm, and the actor actually reacted to it.

What is it about Powell's movies and TV projects that have made him such a gift to the world? @Joshpray has a theory, and while I'm skeptical he was actually constructed in a lab for divorced women, I have to say the evidence is hard to dispute:

This Glenn Powell looks like the type of man women accidentally planned. One good date, one good afternoon. This man don't even look real. He looks like somebody created him in a lab for divorced women. Glenn Powell got that, ‘Yes, ma'am, of course, ma'am. Let me grab that door chair and heart for you,' type face. I've never seen this.

The content creator then went on to list a litany of things you'd expect from a partner in one of the best romantic comedies, and how Glen Powell checks off all the boxes and even earned extra credit. The actor may or may not agree with all of those claims, but he did like the post, which has me in stitches that he actually saw it and engaged in some way.

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While it may not speak to the video itself, Glen Powell did talk about one trait all of his characters tend to have in common, which could factor into why people enjoy his roles so much. He talked about how each character has a duality or some sort of secret, so maybe that's what the key is to his success.

Whatever the case may be, he's certainly in demand, and popping up in everything from the dark comedy How to Make a Killing to animated movies voicing a space-faring Fox to Chad Powers, 'nuff said. I'd wager the only thing he can't do is play an undesirable man, but I'm sure he'll prove me wrong soon enough and take on a role in which that's required.

By the way, for those who haven't seen the video, here is it below:

A post shared by Josh Pray (@joshpray) A photo posted by on

You gotta love the kind of world we live in where a man can go on a rant about an actor and how they have this wild appeal to women, and said actor can get online and engage with it. Even if it's just a like, it's great to see Glen Powell has a sense of humor about it. I'm not sure I'd feel the same way if a video was made about me, but I'm also not starring in blockbusters left and right.

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Catch Glen Powell in plenty of movies, as the 2026 movie schedule rolls on with other movies that don't feature the A-lister. I promise they're just as good, even if the men that appear in them aren't allegedly created in a lab.