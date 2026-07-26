I Thought Christopher Nolan Was Fearless, But He’d Be ‘Terrified’ To Make One Type Of Movie

Christopher Nolan’s 2026 movie release , The Odyssey, sees the British filmmaker taking plenty of big swings to ensure a spectacular movie-going experience. From shooting entirely on IMAX cameras to using a 60-foot animatronic Cyclops puppet in a “dank” mess of a cave , Nolan pulled all the stops. While I thought the Oscar-winning director was fearless, he just mentioned one type of movie he’d be “terrified” to make.

Every Christopher Nolan movie has a distinct touch , to say the least. There can be a time-bending, a sense of confusion and more. It goes without saying that his films are grand in scale and heavy in psychological twists and themes. So you’d think he could take on any genre if he wanted to, right? However, the Memento director got real on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (via YouTube ) about the one genre he wouldn't be keen on entering, and it's a fan-favorite:

I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. But, no, I think people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way. Particularly, the risk they take. When you make a film, if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy. I would be terrified of doing anything like that.

Christopher Nolan makes an excellent point. Rom-coms are all about the comedic timing and making sure each joke lands. If they don’t, the movie can fall apart. There are plenty of filmmakers who explore various genres like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott or Ang Lee. However, others like Nolan have a specific niche that works well for them, so I can understand his hesitance to jump into the realm of comedy.

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Sure, The Prestige director has romantic elements in his movies, but those are set against the backdrops of dramas or action films. In The Odyssey, we see the romantic hardship of Odysseus and Penelope being apart for 20 years. Also, in Inception, that turmoil is present as Hobbs can only see his deceased wife in a dream world.

If Nolan were to attempt any rom-com, I feel like it would have to be a non-conventional one in the tone of films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or Her, where characters are forced to confront questions about identity, memory