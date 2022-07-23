One Thing Nope Brings To The Horror Genre That Daniel Kaluuya Thinks Is 'Pretty Special'
The difference is night and day.
Darkness is usually the best backdrop for a horror movie, as one doesn't know what’s lurking in the corners they can’t see. When it comes to the new movie release Nope, that statement still applies to parts of the narrative but, according to star Daniel Kaluuya, writer, director and producer Jordan Peele has done something "pretty special" with his horror film. As it turns out, the menace that plagues this movie is just as terrifying in broad daylight as it is in relative darkness.
Daniel Kaluuya was recently a guest on the spicy food talk show that is Hot Ones and, in the early phases of his hot wing journey, the Nope star tiptoed around what exactly is so special about this movie. That being said, here’s how Daniel Kaluuya carefully praised Jordan Peele for his handling of the film’s threat:
Trailers for Nope have done a pretty good job of keeping the film’s secrets, while providing enough visual clues to back the actor’s assessment above. While there are naturally some sequences that are more nocturnal in nature, playing to the usual darkness you’d find in a horror flick, a good portion of the flick takes place in broad daylight. Without spoiling the fun, some clever plot devices, and a very important stipulation factor into just how this thriller keeps us in the dark while playing in the light.
Credit has to be given to Daniel Kaluuya for two big achievements. Not only is his performance in this new horror entry a fantastic, subdued presence in the chaos that ensues, but he was able to avoid spilling secrets under the influence of hot sauce. It’s no wonder why he and the Get Out director re-teamed for this movie, which result in Kaluuya having to make the heartbreaking choice to not star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
How audiences react to the movie is almost as exciting as discovering it s hidden elements. Jordan Peele’s latest mystery box seems to have swung for the fences, with Nope dividing the critics in the process. To some, that could be a sign of potential failure. Whereas others might see the movie as Daniel Kaluuya sees its usage of daytime scares, viewing this lack of consensus as another “pretty special” feat it’s managed to accomplish.
You can have your say on how the film sticks the landing, as it’s currently playing at a theater near you. Should you have already seen the movie, then feel free to read over our analysis of Nope's ending. Also, don’t forget that Universal Studios Hollywood has a new experience based on the movie on its Backlot Tour, which is enough reason to spring for a VIP package. If you haven’t, then go into the picture with an open mind, as the tagline “it isn’t what you think” is more than fitting for what sits at the heart of this new tale.
