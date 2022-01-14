Only Murders At The Oscars? Steve Martin Responds After Lobby For He And Martin Short To Host Oscars

The search for an Oscar host has been heating up after ABC announced the awards show would have a host for the first time in three years. There are plenty of big names thrown out there like Tom Holland and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Even past hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Jimmy Kimmel's name have been in circulation. But another past host that has come up is Only Murders in this Building’s Steve Martin. In this case, it wasn’t Martin who threw his name out there. After hearing all the hoopla, the Cheaper by the Dozen star responded to him and his co-star Martin Short being lobbied to host the Oscars.

The Only Murders in this Building co-stars are an incredible comedic duo as witnessed on the popular Hulu series. But that isn’t a fluke given the years of laughter the comedians have delivered to audiences. Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up multiple times, which could bode well for hosting the Oscars. Another comedic genius seemed to follow that mindset. Judd Apatow took to Twitter to explain why Martin and Short would be perfect to host the ceremony.

I would love to see Steve Martin and Martin Short host. It would be pure joy and we need that.

Apatow was all about the comedians bringing joy and laughter during trying times. Of course, Martin and Short would bring the laughs while lampooning the awards show and the nominees. Steve Martin got wind of the hosting campaign as the internet and the Knocked Up director were all for this to happen. In true Martin fashion, the Father of the Bride star hopped on Twitter to give his take on Judd Apatow’s suggestion.

We didn’t do that well hosting the Golden Globes this year.

Of course, Martin had to make light of the whole Golden Globes situation. Imagine how different the Globes would’ve been had Martin and Short hosted the show. Unfortunately, being shunned by Hollywood left the Hollywood Foreign Press to announce the winners on Twitter. So, the Three Amigos co-stars were better for not hosting the maligned ceremony.

This wouldn’t be the first time Steve Martin's name has been synonymous with the Oscars. The Jerk star served as the master of ceremonies for the Academy Awards in 2001, 2003, and 2010. Even though Oscars 2020 was without a host, Martin opened the ceremony with Chris Rock. While The Pink Panther icon hosted three times, this was the first time Martin Short has been brought up in the conservation. That was surprising as Short has hosted several sketch comedy and variety series. If their 2018 comedy special was any hint of a possible fun time, they would be a breath of fresh air for the awards show.

Steve Martin seemed less than enthused to take on the Oscar gig after standing on the big stage a few times. Of course, he and Martin Short might have to maneuver around the Davidson and Holland obstacles if they want to host. Even if Short and Martin don’t co-host the Oscars, viewers can still witness their amazing dynamic by streaming Only Murders in this Building on Hulu. Here's to more zaniness in Season 2.