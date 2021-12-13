The 2022 Golden Globe Nominees: See The Full Movie And TV List

The Golden Globes are in a strange and unfortunate place right now. The Hollywood Foreign Press, which puts on the awards, was called out last year for a lack of representation and for some shady business practices. All that led to NBC dropping the ceremony and the notoriously secretive organization opening up its ranks and admitting 21 additional members.

For awhile, it was unclear if the Golden Globes would even happen, but the Hollywood Foreign Press announced it would move forward and announce nominees and winners. Those announcements happened this morning, and while there was a lot that was to be expected, there were also a few unexpected choices that could have an affect on this year's Oscar race. You can check out a full list of nominees below (and compare them against our predictions)...

Best Picture Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Best Picture - Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick...tick...BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy Of MacBeth

Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy Or Musical

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - Tick...tick...BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

Best Director - Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin - Being The Ricardos

Best Picture - Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Picture - Non English Language

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Song - Motion Picture

Be Alive - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - Encanto

Down To Joy - Belfast

Here I Am - Respect

No Time To Die - No Time To Die

Best Drama Series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Musical Or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie/ Limited Series

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress TV Movie Or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown

Best Actor - TV Movie Or Limited Series

Paul Bettany - Wandavision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Actress - Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose

Best Actor - Drama Series

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Actress - Musical Or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress - Television

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Andie MacDowell - Maid

Sarah Snook - Succession

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor - Television

Bill Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su - Squid Game