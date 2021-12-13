Trending

The 2022 Golden Globe Nominees: See The Full Movie And TV List

Some expected choices and some unexpected choices.

Jamie Dornan in Belfast
The Golden Globes are in a strange and unfortunate place right now. The Hollywood Foreign Press, which puts on the awards, was called out last year for a lack of representation and for some shady business practices. All that led to NBC dropping the ceremony and the notoriously secretive organization opening up its ranks and admitting 21 additional members.

For awhile, it was unclear if the Golden Globes would even happen, but the Hollywood Foreign Press announced it would move forward and announce nominees and winners. Those announcements happened this morning, and while there was a lot that was to be expected, there were also a few unexpected choices that could have an affect on this year's Oscar race. You can check out a full list of nominees below (and compare them against our predictions)...

Best Picture Drama

Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog

Best Picture - Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick...tick...BOOM!
West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy Of MacBeth

Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy Or Musical

Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - Tick...tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

Best Director - Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being The Ricardos

Best Picture - Animated

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Picture - Non English Language

Compartment No 6
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Best Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Song - Motion Picture

Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down To Joy - Belfast
Here I Am - Respect
No Time To Die - No Time To Die

Best Drama Series

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Best Musical Or Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie/ Limited Series

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Actress TV Movie Or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown

Best Actor - TV Movie Or Limited Series

Paul Bettany - Wandavision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Actress - Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose

Best Actor - Drama Series

Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Actress - Musical Or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress - Television

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Sarah Snook - Succession
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor - Television

Bill Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su - Squid Game

