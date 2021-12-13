The 2022 Golden Globe Nominees: See The Full Movie And TV List
By Mack Rawden
Some expected choices and some unexpected choices.
The Golden Globes are in a strange and unfortunate place right now. The Hollywood Foreign Press, which puts on the awards, was called out last year for a lack of representation and for some shady business practices. All that led to NBC dropping the ceremony and the notoriously secretive organization opening up its ranks and admitting 21 additional members.
For awhile, it was unclear if the Golden Globes would even happen, but the Hollywood Foreign Press announced it would move forward and announce nominees and winners. Those announcements happened this morning, and while there was a lot that was to be expected, there were also a few unexpected choices that could have an affect on this year's Oscar race. You can check out a full list of nominees below (and compare them against our predictions)...
Best Picture Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Best Picture - Musical Or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick...tick...BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy Of MacBeth
Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy Or Musical
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - Tick...tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In The Heights
Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog
Best Director - Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being The Ricardos
Best Picture - Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best Picture - Non English Language
Compartment No 6
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Best Song - Motion Picture
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down To Joy - Belfast
Here I Am - Respect
No Time To Die - No Time To Die
Best Drama Series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Musical Or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best TV Movie/ Limited Series
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress TV Movie Or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain - Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
Best Actor - TV Movie Or Limited Series
Paul Bettany - Wandavision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Actress - Drama Series
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose
Best Actor - Drama Series
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Actress - Musical Or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Actor - Musical Or Comedy
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress - Television
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Sarah Snook - Succession
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor - Television
Bill Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su - Squid Game

