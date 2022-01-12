Wait, Could Tom Holland End Up Hosting The Oscars?

Tom Holland has a pretty impressive background in the entertainment industry. Ballet dancer, West End leading man, Spider-Man - it seems like the native Brit has already tried everything under the sun. With the new year, however, Holland could be adding yet another high-profile gig to his resume: host of the Oscars.

After his star turn in the Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland may be adding another notch to his celebrity belt. According to The Hollywood Reporter , he might be on tap to host the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Marvel producers have been vying for the film to receive a Best Picture nomination, and Holland had previously expressed his interest in hosting the event. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the Academy had indeed reached out to his team to ‘explore that possibility.’

It might seem like a nonstandard choice, but Tom Holland could be a great candidate to host the Oscars. In addition to leading one of the biggest films of the year , the Marvel star has plenty of experience on stage. He got his start in show business when he played the title role in Billy Elliot on the West End, a role that required fantastic dancing ability. Tom Holland has also shown off his acrobatic skills during his tenure as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Given his dance prowess and the Oscars’ proclivity for musical numbers, audiences could be treated to a show-stopping night of backflips and choreographed numbers a la Tom Holland’s unforgettable appearance on Lip Sync Battle (no word on whether or not an Oscars stint would also feature an asymmetrical wig and a pleather corset). He hasn’t shown off his vocal chops in a while, but it’s probably safe to say Tom Holland could definitely pull off an opening number on par with Hugh Jackman hosting the Tonys.

Even if Tom Holland doesn’t get the gig, the show will go on. The Hollywood Reporter asserted that this year’s Oscars will be the first ceremony since 2018 to have a host. Late night mainstay Jimmy Kimmel hosted in both 2017 and 2018 before the event omitted the role. It’s unknown why the Academy has chosen to reinstate the position, although it could have something to do with the steadily plummeting ratings. Only 10.4 million viewers tuned in to the 2021 Oscars, as opposed to 23.64 million in 2020. Considering that over 3 million people saw Spider-Man: No Way Home during its opening weekend , Tom Holland could prove to be a huge draw for the Academy Awards.