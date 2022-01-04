Only Murders In The Building Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu Series

In August 2021, Hulu introduced the world to the residents (and amateur true crime podcasters) of Only Murders in the Building, a dark, deadly, and hilarious comedy series about a homicide and the three tenants who team up to solve the case. With a cast that included Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, an intricate story, and clever writing, it should come as no surprise that the streaming service was quick to order a second season.

Even before the show racked up three Golden Globe nominations including Best Musical or Comedy Series and Best Actor - Musical or Comedy, Hulu announced that Only Murders in the Building Season 2 wasn’t some hypothetical but sure thing. And although the show’s return is a ways off, there are some early details so tantalizing we just couldn’t help but share…

(Spoilers from Season 1 ahead!)

(Image credit: Hulu)

Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez Are All Returning For Only Murders In The Building Season 2

The Only Murders in the Building cast was anchored by Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora in the Hulu murder mystery show’s first season, and the trio of sleuths with over-the-top personalities will all be back to continue their journeys when the show returns. Upon announcing Only Murders in the Building Season 2 in September 2021 (just a couple of weeks after the series made its debut), Hulu revealed that its most-watched original series would once again follow the three residents of the Arconia.

What the trio will be up to, however, remains to be revealed, but if the shocking Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale is any indication of where the story is going, each of them will have some explaining to do now that they are suspected of another murder. Nothing has been confirmed about other characters, but Nathan Lane teased a return during a December 2021 TCA panel (via Deadline). It remains to be seen if any of the supporting characters like Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), her assistant Poppy (Adina Verson), or others will show up at some point.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Cara Delevingne Will Be Joining The Only Murders In The Building Cast

With some major characters either getting killed off or locked behind bars near the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 1, there is plenty of room for some new cast additions heading into the show’s next chapter. In December 2021, Variety announced the first major addition to the Only Murders in the Building cast when the outlet revealed that Cara Delevingne, who previously appeared in Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Carnival Row, would be playing a character by the name of Alice when the Hulu murder mystery series returns. Not a whole lot has been revealed about Alice besides the fact she’s a sophisticated art world insider who gets wrapped up in the mystery.

While this will be the first time Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have appeared on a show together, the two have been friends for years and even have matching watercolor rose tattoos, as pointed out by Glamour. And as Gomez told Extra in December 2021, the longtime friends are having a great time on the set of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Will See Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) Life Put Into The Spotlight

The Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale ended with the three main characters in a difficult situation when they were found next to Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) dead body and taken away in handcuffs. When speaking with Elle after the season concluded, co-creator John Hoffman revealed that there’s a good chance Oliver and Charles will get off since they weren’t around for Bunny’s death, but it could be a completely different story for Mabel, whose life will get put into the spotlight:

They’re all in the hot seat. They’ve all stepped in it, and Mabel is certainly even a bit more in the spotlight. The opportunity that might come from that is what’s intriguing to us as we go into a Season 2. Mabel’s life is going to get a little bit bigger in Season 2.

John Hoffman tried to not give too much away during the interview and remained vague with the direction Mabel’s character will take moving forward. Does his comment mean she’ll be on trial and be the subject of the podcast alluded to in the Season 1 finale or will she be exonerated and become famous for it? We’ll just have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The History Of The Arconia Will Also Be Explored Further In Only Murders In The Building Season 2

The Arconia was almost a character itself throughout Only Murders in the Building Season 1, and now it appears the luxurious apartment building will get even more time to shine in the show’s second season. When speaking with Deadline in October 2021, John Hoffman was asked if the Arconia was haunted, to which he replied:

It’s got some secrets for sure and that’s another area we’re interested in exploring. That is a part of the humor and certainly as everyone in the building starts getting concerned about what’s going on in this particular building. Also, what does it mean for the real-world purposes of what’s happening with our built-in real estate terms as far as the value and who wants to live here and who doesn’t anymore? It all gets very complicated at the Arconia. You’ll learn more about its history in Season 2.

With its unique residents and skeletons in their closets, the Arconia is a treasure trove just waiting to be explored. That being said, maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give the apartment building its own prequel series like The Continental.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Production On Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Kicked Off In December 2021

The cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 officially departed pre-production and entered the halls and apartments of the Arconia apartment building when cameras started rolling on December 1, 2021. To announce the first day of shooting, Steve Martin did what the multi-talented performer is prone to do: he tweeted about it and shared a selfie alongside co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Along with image, Martin tweeted that they were all happy to be back.

Steve Martin continued to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Only Murders in the Building throughout the month of December, including a fake newspaper featuring Charles-Haden and Mabel in cuffs.

Expect to hear more about Only Murders in the Building in the coming months. In the meantime, take a look at all the other 2022 TV premiere dates so you don’t miss any of the new and returning shows.