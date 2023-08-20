While Oppenheimer Earns Big Bucks At The Box Office And Critical Praise, Logan Paul Explains Why He ‘Walked Out’ During His Screening

It’s fairly reasonable to say that Oppenheimer has made a major impression on the moviegoing public. Christopher Nolan’s historical epic on the titular American physicist has garnered impeccable reviews and is already shaping up to be a heavy-hitter come awards season. In addition, the film has absolutely been crushing at the box office, passing wild milestones and helping to keep the “Barbenheimer” craze alive in the process. It was a given, however, that the film wouldn’t please everyone, and it does indeed have its detractors. We can now count Logan Paul as one of them, and the social media maven explained just why he “walked out” of his screening.

What some probably know about Logan Paul by now is that he enjoys movies and airing his opinions on them. Those two loves are likely what prompted him to invite Talk to Me directors (and former YouTubers) Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou to discuss their feature-film debut on his I MPAULSIVE podcast . Paul mostly praised the horror flick though admitted he thought it got off to a slow start. From there, he revealed that seemingly sluggish pacing is what caused him to bail on Christopher Nolan’s new movie:

I walked out on Oppenheimer. … I was also separately 18 minutes into Interstellar, and I was considering walking out because it was so slow. And now Interstellar [is in] in my top three favorite movies. … I didn’t know what they were trying to… What are you doing? Everyone’s just talking. It’s just 90 minutes of talking. It’s all exposition. Nothing happens.

So the Internet personality argues that there’s a lack of true action within the movie. He does make a fair point in that there’s a considerable amount of dialogue-heavy scenes throughout the three-hour biopic. However, others could certainly make the point that the “talking” is important to the story being told and sets the stage for major events within the movie. Some social media commentators seem to disagree with his take but, at the end of the day, the 28-year-old pundit is entitled to his opinion.

This isn’t the first time Logan Paul cinema critiques have caught the public’s attention. Around this time in 2022, he went viral after he shared less-than-glowing thoughts on Jordan Peele’s Nope. The quotes picked up so much momentum that the movie’s lead actor, Daniel Kaluuya, even responded . The Oscar winner was civil but questioned why Paul’s opinion would hold so much weight in a discussion related to cinema.

Like Nope, Oppenheimer really struck a chord with critics , and some have argued that it’s one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies. Much praise has been heaped on the screenplay, direction and practical effects. Many have also lauded the star-studded ensemble, which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and so many more. The film’s massive popularity is arguably what led to its IMAX engagements being extended . As a whole, Nolan’s latest is a sight to behold, though that still doesn’t mean everyone’s going to necessarily enjoy it.

There’s no telling whether Logan Paul will ever try to watch the summer box office sensation again, but one can never say never. Who knows, maybe he’d even change his tune after seeing the rest of the movie. He did, after all, say it took some time for Interstellar to hook him. That could always end up being the case with this Christopher Nolan epic.