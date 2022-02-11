Paramount+'s The In Between Reviews Are Up, Here's What Critics Have To Say About Joey King’s New Rom-Com
By Heidi Venable published
A new teen romance, just in time for Valentine's Day.
The In Between, a romantic drama starring Joey King (possibly best known from The Conjuring and The Kissing Booth) and Kyle Allen (who starred in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things and The Path), tells the story of teenage girl Tessa. Specifically when she survives a car accident in which her boyfriend Skylar died. In the aftermath Tessa believes Skylar is trying to contact her from beyond, or rather, “the in between.” The movie was released Friday, February 11, on Paramount+, and critics had a chance to screen the movie ahead of its release.
Joey King is fresh off the final installment of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, and she’s opted to continue in the romance genre, though this new venture adds a supernatural element. Let’s take a look at what the reviews say about The In Between.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades The In Between a C-, calling it a Ghost ripoff for Gen Z. She argues that the movie can’t decide between being a love story or a ghost story, even while the former is stronger.
Lena Wilson of The New York Times finds problematic themes in the movie — I won’t spoil anything here — as far as how much Tessa is willing to sacrifice for her lost love. In the end, the review argues, the characters just aren’t likable.
Jeremy Thomas of 411 Mania, however, enjoys the chemistry between Joey King and Kyle Allen, and says their performances should satisfy viewers of the teen romance genre. He rates The In Between a 6.5 out of 10.
With its straight-to-streaming, early-in-the-year release, Josh at the Movies says The In Between is a win for anyone in desperate need of a tear-jerker, giving the film 3.5 stars out of 5.
Nell Winow of Movie Mom grades the movie a B and says The In Between is a good next step in Joey King’s transition out of The Kissing Booth franchise.
It sounds like The In Between offers a good opportunity for a sob-fest, if that's the kind of thing you're into. The critics mostly enjoy Joey King and Kyle Allen in these roles, and they've proven to have enough charm to carry some of the heavier themes of this movie. The In Between is available now to Paramount+ subscribers. After this movie, be sure to check out the other best Paramount+ movies available, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what's coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
