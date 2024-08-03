Pauly Shore Defends Richard Simmons Role Despite Online Issues With The Late Icon’s Family

Following the passing of iconic fitness guru Richard Simmons , Pauly Shore is updating fans on the status of the upcoming biopic he's been developing about the star who rose to prominence in the late '80s. Shore has been working on this project since the release of the short film The Court Jester earlier this year, which stirred some controversy. Although Simmons famously disappeared from public life in his later years, except to emerge to sue the National Enquirer , he maintained a very active social media presence. Through his Twitter account, someone shared their disapproval of the Jury Duty actor's project. However, the Encino Man star is defending his decision to continue pursuing the biopic despite opposition from the Simmons family.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight , the comedian cast doubt on whether Richard Simmons disapproved of the project. That seemed to suggest that the tweets expressing such sentiments might not have come from the late health advocate himself. The Son in Law actor had this to say exactly:

I know he wanted me to do it. I don’t even know if that was him tweeting [disapproval] the whole time, to be quite honest. I don’t know who that was.

However, the Simmons camp has been quick to refute the Goofy Movie alum's claims. Simmons’ brother, Lenny, and his staff took to the late fitness guru's X (formerly Twitter) account to make it crystal clear that the Sweatin' to the Oldies star never gave his nod to the Bio-Dome actor, writing:

From Richard’s Staff: Pauly Shore has recently made comments to Entertainment Tonight concerning his attempts to proceed with an unauthorized movie about Richard. You’ve seen here on Richard’s account what he had to say about the biopic.

The team then shared a direct comment from Lenny Simmons, Richard's brother. He wrote:

Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week in advance, going over and over them to get the right message. He would often read them to Cathy and I beforehand. What he has NOT done was to text, email or call Pauly with anything; not even to wish him “Good Luck” as Pauly has stated many times.

The buzz about the comic's biopic first made waves in January, and Richard Simmons was quick to voice his skepticism. Addressing the unauthorized project directly on Facebook , Simmons wrote, "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read."

Despite Mr. Simmons' objections, the Pinocchio: A True Story voice actor isn't backing down. He's committed to bringing this project to life, describing it as a heartfelt tribute to the fitness legend. In a chat with Variety , Shore emphasized that he intended to honor Simmons, not to mock him. The Court Jester (which is on YouTube ) appears to exude a sentimental tone, echoing the former MTV VJ’s intention to create a sincere homage rather than a parody.

After Richards Simmons’ passing in July, Pauly Shore took a moment to honor the star, expressing his deep admiration and gratitude. He took to X to write:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.

Whether the biopic will make it onto the 2025 movie schedule is uncertain. Still, despite the controversy, Pauly Shore's unauthorized project appears to be moving forward at Warner Bros. subsidiary The Wolper Organization. Former Robot Chicken writer Jordan Allen-Dutton is on board to pen the script. Time will tell if the ongoing drama surrounding the film leads to delays or cancellations.