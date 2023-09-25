Paw Patrol Screening Breaks Guinness Record For Most Dogs In Attendance, And Prepare For The Cute Overload

As we see the 2023 movie release schedule winding up for its last couple of months, it will soon time for the big dogs to come out to play. Or, in the case of the upcoming animated sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie , it’s the rise of the little dogs that’s more specifically in focus. Though there was room for canines of all shapes and sizes at a recent screening, which saw the Guinness world record being broken in the midst of the cute overload.

The record in question was “Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening,” which was shattered during Paramount Pictures ’s big event held at Griffith Park’s Autry Museum over the weekend. All told, 219 dogs were present to break the previous record of 199 dogs, set by an unnamed screening held last October. Oh, and there were plenty of humans on hand to share the love with these canine cinephiles, so it’s not like this was a totally off-leash happening.

So how adorable was this screening? Well, as someone who appreciates a great combination of animals and cinema (as evidenced by my tribute to the dogs of John Wick ), adorable doesn’t even cover it, especially when the total crowd amounted to this chart-topping result:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures )

That right there is an experience you cannot get with your Paramount+ subscription , although that’s not a knock to the platform where you can currently see many PAW Patrol delights. There’s just something about an outdoor screening that hits differently, especially when it involves a record-breaking amount of dogs joining in on the fun.

But at the same time, being joined by your own animal buddy on the couch while streaming something like PAW Patrol: The Movie has some very specific and unique comforts.

With what we know about PAW Patrol 2 now coming into greater focus, the picture is becoming clearer that this new Nickelodeon adventure just might be another family fueled hit. Clearly if a park of 219 dogs can enjoy the show without any mishaps, then surely that’s a good sign that the kids looking forward to The Mighty Movie will be just as enthralled.

And to be honest, it’ll probably be just as adorable too. Speaking of the adorable factor, let’s throw in another look at one of the attendants to his event for good measure. Gaze below at another adult in the crowd who's some quality time with their beautiful dog in the name of Guinness World Records history:

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Seriously, can you argue with a crowd of babies like this one enjoying a day out? While the dogs have had their day when it comes to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the humans that are anticipating its release won’t have to wait too much longer. This weekend kicks off the box office debut of these popular crime fighters, who will be there on the double to entertain anyone who's looking for them.