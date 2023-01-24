Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie: Release Date, Cast And What We Know About The Upcoming Sequel

Over the course of the past decade, the Paw Patrol children’s animation series on Nickelodeon has pretty much taken over the world. Toys, video games, clothing, and just about every other piece of merchandise imaginable have turned the show about a group of dogs with the motto: “no job is too big, no pup is too small” into one of the most recognizable properties on the planet. Following the success of the 2021 family-friendly animation film Paw Patrol: The Movie, Adventure City’s all-star team is coming back to the silver screen.

That’s right, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be here before you know it, and we have quite a few details to share with all of you. From its release date to its story, and the Golden Globe winner who has joined its cast, there’s a lot to unpack regarding this exciting 2023 movie.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Will Be Released Theatrically On October 13th

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In November 2021, barely three months after Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, and Skye made their big-screen debut in Paw Patrol: The Movie, Nickelodeon Movies, Spin Master Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures announced that the popular group of pups would return in the near future with a sequel titled Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. And better yet, a release date of October 13, 2023, was announced at the same time, which is great news for parents of children who just don’t seem to grow tired of the franchise.

Although Paw Patrol: The Movie debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service the same day it made its theatrical debut, that won’t be the case for the upcoming sequel, as the movie will be exclusive to theaters, according to Variety . Now, this isn’t to say the animated movie won’t eventually land on the platform, as new and recent movies from Paramount Pictures have come to the streaming service following their respective theatrical releases, including Top Gun: Maverick and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Taraji P. Henson Is The First Addition To The Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Voice Cast

(Image credit: NBC)

The Paw Patrol: The Movie cast was full of big-time celebrities like Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage as Chase, but it has yet to be revealed if any if those stars, or other voice actors from the 2021 animated movie, will be returning for the upcoming sequel. What is known, though, is that Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will be coming to Adventure City when Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie opens in theaters later this year, as reported by Deadline in May 2022.

There hasn’t been any official word on who Henson will be playing in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but it wouldn’t be totally unexpected if she ends up playing one of the movie’s villains, after giving such a commanding performance as Belle Bottom when she appeared in the Minions: The Rise of Gru cast in July 2022. Her other animated appearances include Ralph Breaks the Internet and Madly Madagascar on top of live-action movies like Hustle & Flow, Smokin’ Aces, The Karate Kid, and What Men Want.

The Movie Will Follow The Paw Patrol As They Are Given New Powers From A Meteor That Hit Adventure City

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

When we last saw the Paw Patrol on the big screen in the group’s feature film debut, they were tasked with stopping Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo) from destroying Adventure City with a weather-controlling device gone awry, and the way the official synopsis sounds for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the pups haven’t seen the last of their longtime foe just yet.

According to Nickelodeon Movies, after a magical meteor crashes into the city, the Paw Patrol gang each receive superpowers that will surely help them save it from whatever comes its way. But, when Mayor Humdinger escapes from prison and hatches a plan to steal their newfound powers, the Mighty Pups are left with one option: defeat the escapee and his new mad scientist friend and save Adventure City from utter destruction.

Paw Patrol: The Movie Director Cal Brunker Returns To Direct The Mighty Movie

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Those who were a fan of the direction of Paw Patrol: The Movie will be glad to find out that Cal Brunker, who helmed the successful 2021 animated movie , is returning to direct the upcoming sequel. Shortly after Nickelodeon Movies announced Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie in November 2021, Brunker retweeted the news along with a message saying he couldn’t “wait for you all to see what we’ve been up to,” though he didn’t provide any additional information other than the fact he couldn’t “really talk about it” yet.

Over the course of his career, Brunker has worked on a long list of animated movies in various capacities ranging from a storyboard artist on Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Despicable Me, and The Secret Life of Pets to directing and writing movies like Escape from Planet Earth, The Son of Bigfoot, and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, to name just a few.

Production On Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Kicked Off In April 2022

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A little more than five months after Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie was greenlit, Cal Brunker took to Twitter to reveal that animation had finally gotten started on the project in April 2022. Shouting out Mikros Animation, which is also working on Seth Rogen’s Teenage Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , Brunker said the team was “doing incredible work,” on the upcoming release.

As of December 2022, the team was still hard at work on the sequel, as Brunker noted in a tweet just before taking a break before the holidays.

Cal Brunker Said There Were ‘Other Stories’ To Be Explored Following The August 2021 Release Of Paw Patrol: The Movie

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Based on the success of the series, as well as the first movie, the franchise is one that will most definitely be around for quite some time, with more stories being explored down the road. When speaking with Collider ahead of the release of Paw Patrol: The Movie in August 2021, Cal Brunker was asked what the future held, considering how the movie ended in a way that left the door open to sequels. The veteran animator responded by saying “there are other stories” he and the team “would be excited about telling,” but were going to see how things shook out.

Well, we all know now that the movie was a success and opened the door for a sequel, as well as a spinoff series, Ruble & Crew, which is slated to premiere in February on Nickelodeon.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set to open in theaters on October 13, 2023. This gives you plenty of time to catch up with Paw Patrol: The Movie, which can be watched with a Paramount+ subscription .