People Are Already Betting On Who Could Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic, And Sydney Sweeney And Other Big Names Have Made The List

Ever since Britney Spears published her pop culture-shifting bombshell of a book The Woman in Me, Hollywood has been fast-tracking more of the Pop Princess’ content. Not even a year after the memoir’s public release, movie rights were secured. Following the deal, Jon M. Chu got tapped to direct , and since then, speculation of who will portray Spears has been a hot topic. While the director maintains casting conversations haven’t even started (despite a lot of speculation), many bright stars including Sydney Sweeney’s name have been tossed around regularly.

Ahead of taking on the huge Britney Spears project, Jon M. Chu has plenty of directing projects going on, including his highly anticipated 2025 movie schedule release, Wicked: For Good . Still, he’s on board for the coming iconic biopic, and in January, he confirmed some things with ET. Specifically, he shared that the Cross Roads star will be a large part of the process, but no work had yet started at the beginning of the year:

It’s very early [in the production process] right now. She will be very involved. I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved. I have ideas and things, but it’s very, very early.

With the confirmation of the early stages just beginning a few months ago, not much has been cemented regarding the adaptation. Regardless, plenty of us have seen the discourse and online speculation on who could keep in step with the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” singer’s storied career. And while the running is mixed with an impressive showing of dynamic actresses like Sweeney and Jodie Comer and current, ever-rising pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown remains at the top of possible Ms. Spears. Casinos.com broke down the probabilities for each performer, and MBB and her recent Britney blonde dye job reign supreme–check out the breakdown below:

Millie Bobby Brown 10/11 52.4%

Sydney Sweeney 5/4 44.4%

Jodie Comer 6/4 40.0%

Sabrina Carpenter 2/1 33.3%

Ariana Grande 5/2 28.6%

Dove Cameron 3/1 25.0%

Tate McRae 7/2 22.2%

Margot Robbie 4/1 20.0%

Lili Reinhart 9/2 18.2%

All the starlets who have a fighting chance, per the gambling website’s predictions, could do Spears justice, in my opinion. James Leyfield, expert showbiz oddsmaker for Casinos.com, laid out the reasoning regarding some of Chu’s most recent comments, which included Brown, Carpenter and Grande. Leyfield explained that even though production wasn’t currently looking at anyone yet, including the aforementioned trio, it didn’t mean any of the females would be totally out in future talks.

The probability predictor zeroed in on the idea that when the future title gets rolling, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Stranger Things 5 actress’ name up for official consideration. Along with it, he made the point that the Girl Meets World alum has the acting chops to back up her musical ability, and being the poster child for Brinacore probably doesn’t hurt. Leyfield also shared a valuable and obvious leg up that Grande has on the other hopefuls, and it’s that she and Chu worked on Wicked together. All in all, at the end of the day, it’s still anyone’s game. But once the movie’s angle is more fleshed out, it’ll likely come down to whose acting and musical styling can fit the bill just right.

There’s one thing we can all bet on for certain: whoever does take on the title, it’ll be Jon M. Chu, and likely Britney Spears herself approved. And regardless of whether it's Brown, Sweeney, Carpenter or a surprise big name or underdog pick, I’ll be on board and patiently waiting for the premiere weekend.