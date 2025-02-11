What Is Brinacore? Sabrina Carpenter Fans Love The Look, But The Pop Singer Admits She Uses Fashion To ‘Hide’ During The Day
Do you think you've had a Sabrina incognito encounter?
With the 2025 TV schedule bringing us to this weekend’s big SNL 50th anniversary blow out, Sabrina Carpenter’s presence in the room is something fans will want to prepare for. If you’re one such person, you’re not going to want to just memorize the Juno positions, you’re probably going to want to dress the part.
Which means all you Peacock subscription holders need to learn the ins and outs of what’s known as “Brinacore,” a fashion style so bespoke to Ms. Carpenter, she even has a polar opposite fashion strategy to avoid detection in public.
What Is Brinacore Exactly Anyway?
If I was going to describe Brinacore, I’d have to say it’s a combination of a couple of things. But the crux of this fashion style is a cross between a midcentury pin-up and Y2K nostalgia girly pop. It’s a look that’s suited the “Espresso” singer well during her various gigs, and fans can’t get enough of it.
Which is good, because Carpenter's upcoming SNL 50 appearance is most likely going to adhere to the aesthetic she displays during her lavish concerts. A new Vogue write-up on the style and its creator broke down the basics, which did include baby blue and/or pink tones as the preferred colors of this pop uniform.
And, of course, tons of hearts and sequins, as well as those Pleaser platform boots Sabrina Carpenter is famous for wearing, are all musts. Although now that I think about it, has anyone licensed the rights to sell "Please Please Pleasers" on the market?
A black mini-dress in the style of Brinacore with a heart cutout.
So if you want to look like Sabrina in her most glammed out finest, the blueprint, full of heart cutouts, is readily available. However, with a look this distinct, it’s hard not to grab the attention of the crowd. And even if you’re the woman who tussled with Jenna Ortega in a Death Becomes Her coded music video, you’ll want some moments of peace and solitude. Which is why Sabrina Carpenter’s incognito style choices are just as important to keep in mind.
How Sabrina Carpenter Subverts Fashion Expectations In Her Personal Life
The singer's recent profile wasn’t merely about the style movement known as Brinacore, as the renowned fashion publication also got the scoop on how Sabrina Carpenter navigates her personal life with some degree of privacy. As she described to her interviewer, it’s a bit easier than one would think for her to get around unnoticed, thanks to this fashion admission:
Sabrina is only five-feet tall, though now the cat's out of the bag on her maneuver, there’s bound to be plenty of stares from strangers who think they’ve recognized the Short n’ Sweet chanteuse. Though if people aren’t too creepy about it, maybe they can strike up a conversation on their favorite tracks, the best Brinacore style tips, and which celebrity "Espresso" rendition they prefer.
A lingerie-style mini dress, in the baby blue style of Brinacore.
As Sabrina Carpenter continues to go on tour throughout Europe over the next couple of months, it’s good to have a style guide to nail that Brinacore look. So remember to embrace the baby pinks and blues in your life, find a fun way to incorporate that kiss mark into your style, and get ready to get down with a little “Nonesense” in the process. Now go forth to break some hearts, while singing your own out.
