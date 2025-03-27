Are Sabrina Carpenter And Millie Bobby Brown Battling To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic? What The Director Says

The rumor mill continues to get stronger for the Spears biopic.

Side by side of Millie Bobby Brown and Sabrina Carpenter.
(Image credit: Netflix / Island Records)

The Princess of Pop’s eye-opening 2023 memoir The Woman in Me has officially been in the works to be translated onto the big screen. Since the announcement, it’s provided a buzzing rumor mill, including who will take on the coveted tiara. The whole project is still early enough in development that not much is truly hammered out, except that Jon M. Chu is confirmed to direct the Spears biopic (confirmed by Britney Spears herself). Still, plenty of stories have reported that starlets are vying for the lead BTS, including Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown, but Chu has weighed in with the official word about who may play the pop icon.

As Chu gears up for the coming release of Wicked: For Good later this year, he’s been busy with a few pre-production projects, including Crazy Rich Asians 2 and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Along with it, seemingly smashing down the alleged headlines, Buzzing Pop’s X account posted about Sabrina Carpenter, Millie Bobby Brown and even Ariana Grande battling for the biopic. The In the Heights director plainly stated all the claims were cool ideas but false and aren’t even at a stage where they’re ready to hold auditions. He shared:

None of this is true. Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.

I’m glad to hear that we can all breathe easy, for now, and that there are no actresses at ends of any kind to land the highly anticipated film. Surely, production will take their time with a title this big and nail all the right details. Reportedly, an insider shared that the Cross Roads star wants and knows that the Spears biopic be highly successful and not face a similar fate as the Madonna one. Like Chu’s response, the idea of those three as potential picks to pick up the infamous python where she left off would make for an exciting movie.

Many other speculations have entered the discourse, along with fan picks. The prospective Britney Spears possibles lists include Florence Pugh, Emma Roberts, Olivia Holt, Tate McRae, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae and Elle Fanning (along with the aforementioned trio).

Britney Spears dressed as flight attendant in music video for Toxic

(Image credit: Britney Spears YouTube)

I can see why Sabrina Carpenter, aka the queen of Brinacore’s name, has been thrown around–she is a (highly popular pop) singer and has a decent acting background, like Spears. Millie Bobby Brown’s chance is equally as recognizable–starring in multiple dynamic 2025 Netflix schedule titles, including the coming Stranger Things S5 and the super blonde hairdo doesn’t hurt. I don’t see Ariana Grande’s chances being higher than the previous two, although Chu is greatly familiar with the Eternal Sunshine artist due to their time on Wicked together. I think it’s safe to say that the chances are still wide open for anyone trying to pursue the future pop biopic.

For now, we’ll just have to take Chu’s word for it and enjoy the projects he has coming down the pipe! There’s no doubt that once the actress is publicly announced for the Spears project, all the battling buzz

