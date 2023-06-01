Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Sergio Calderón Is Dead At 77

The entertainment industry is saddened by the loss of the talented actor Sergio Calderón, who has passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of performances in beloved films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Men in Black .

According to The Scotsman , a family representative has confirmed the news of Calderón's passing. The actor, known for his roles in various films and TV shows, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, May 31, due to natural causes.

Born on July 21, 1945 in a tropical village, Calderón began his acting journey in Mexico City at the age of 10 when he enrolled at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores. He made his film debut alongside John Huston in The Bridge in the Jungle (1970), marking the start of a remarkable career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sergio Calderón had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed filmmakers, including one of the best Spaghetti Western directors (at least according to Quentin Tarantino) , Sergio Leone. In 1971, Calderón joined forces with Leone on his captivating unconventional western thriller, Duck, You Sucker! leaving an indelible mark on the project.

Television audiences will remember Calderón for his captivating performances in popular shows. In 1983, he made a memorable appearance as the colorful bandit Malavida Valdése in the inaugural episode of NBC's The A-Team. A year later, he returned to the series as the river pirate El Cajón (The Coffin) at the beginning of its third season.

Calderón's filmography encompasses a diverse range of roles. In the Arthur Hiller comedy The In-Laws (1979), he portrayed Alfonso, one of the Hondurans, in a performance that earned him his SAG card. He also left a lasting impression as the "head on a stick" held by an extraterrestrial "illegal alien" attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in one of the best sci-fi films , Men in Black, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

However, it was his portrayal of Spanish pirate lord Capt. Vallenueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007) brought Calderón global recognition. His performance added depth to the film's rich ensemble cast of ensemble pirates and solidified his place in the beloved franchise.

Following a hiatus from the acting scene in 2015, Calderón made a triumphant return in 2022 in three notable projects: The Seven Faces of Jane, alongside his appearances in episodes of Better Things and The Resort.

Sergio Calderón leaves behind a loving family. He is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin; children, Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, his son-in-law Raaj; and his grandchildren, Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Sergio Calderón, a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the screen. His contributions to film and television will be remembered fondly, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.