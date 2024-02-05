Porn Legend Lisa Ann Says She Was Wrongly Arrested At A Matt Rife Comedy Show, But Cops Have A Different Story

Things got pretty strange at the latest comedy show headlined by Matt Rife, a viral TikTok comic and an ex-boyfriend of Kate Beckinsale. During the event this past Sunday, February 4th, legendary adult film star Lisa Ann was arrested. The police arrested her for allegedly using her phone during the comedian's performance, which is strictly prohibited when it comes to a multitude of stand-up comedy venues. However, the former Brazzers Exxtra performer claims that she was wrongfully taken into custody and that the police have misunderstood the situation. Though the police told another story.

A video of the ex-adult film actress being escorted out of Radio City Music Hall by the New York police was shared by The Sun. Their reporting on the incident did not sit well with the Real Wife Stories alum, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the incident and give her side of the story. In the clip, the adult performer can be heard protesting her innocence, claiming that she did nothing wrong and was not using her phone at the time. You can watch the video below:

This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf pic.twitter.com/mZLo9cBucfFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Lisa Ann claims in the video that she didn’t use her phone but can also be heard saying she just “wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine.” The actress quote tweeted her original post to add:

So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile, I missed the show I was so looking forward to.

She shared pictures on her X account, showing one officer holding her bag while the other restrained her. The star continued:

This motherfucker holding my purse from me after handcuffing me from some alleged cell phone use during the @mattrife show… When @NYPDnews tells you / your purse is not yours, you have no rights, if you think different you get 51/50 in the hospital.

The NYPD has responded to Lisa Ann's claims, and their account differs from hers. Per a report from TMZ , an official from the NYPD alleges that they received a complaint about an individual causing a disturbance and disrupting the performance. The officers who arrived at the scene perceived her behavior as unusual, suggesting she might be experiencing a "psychiatric episode" because of her "erratic behavior." Additionally, staff at Radio City mentioned that she had consumed several alcoholic beverages.

As for Matt Rife, even though Lisa Ann mentioned him several times in her posts regarding the incident, he has yet to make any public statements about it. Although his latest special may not have topped the best comedy productions Netflix has to offer , the incident with the actress does bring some attention to his event here. While we wait for further information on the situation, you can catch the Wild 'N Out veteran playing a vampire in the comedy horror movie , Don’t Suck, which is streaming where ever you rent or purchase movies. His special, Natural Selection, is also still available for Netflix subscribers to stream.