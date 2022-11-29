Post-Slap Security Isn't The Only Big Change The Oscars Is Making For 2023

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has ruled the narrative surrounding the Oscars for the past year, people may have forgotten the controversy looming over the ceremony before the big night. This issue centered around the Academy’s decision to not televise eight categories . Now, following the backlash from last year, they have announced that all 23 categories will be broadcast this year.

According to Variety , Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said all the categories “will be included in the live telecast.” This means the eight categories cut from the telecast last year, will be shown on air in 2023, these categories include:

Original Score

Makeup and Hairstyling

Documentary Short

Film Editing

Production Design

Animated Short

Live Action Short

Sound

The goal of cutting these categories last year was to streamline the ceremony, and make the show a bit shorter. However, the decision received major backlash, because it was leaving out integral aspects of filmmaking from a night dedicated to celebrating all the people who create movies.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve responded to the news saying it was a “mistake” and that filmmaking is all about “teamwork.” Villeneuve’s film also ended up winning four of the eight excluded categories. As a massive fan of Dune, it's clear that the sound, score, editing, and production design play an integral role in the film. The fact these artists, along with the other four winners from various other projects, weren't acknowledged on live TV is quite sad.

Steven Spielberg also weighed in on the controversy noting he thinks filmmaking is the “most collaborative medium,” and that the people who make a film together become a “family” and everyone’s jobs are “indispensable.” I'd imagine we'll see Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans in the race this year, not only for acting and directing but for all the magnificent work done by those represented in the technical categories.

Following the backlash from last year surrounding this topic, the Academy has now reinstated the eight categories into the telecast, meaning everyone will get a chance to stand on the stage and accept one of the highest awards in film in front of everyone in the room and watching at home.

(Image credit: ABC)

Now, following the ceremony, the excluded categories were put on the back burner because all eyes were on Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock . Obviously making sure that does not happen again is a major priority for the telecast, and there has been lots of chatter about Will Smith and his latest film Emancipation, and if it should be a contender this year.

Much like the Academy with the categories, Smith spoke up about the slap this week, saying the night was “horrific.” He also said he hopes those involved with his latest film can still get their moment to shine, and that they won’t be “penalized for a few horrific moments of indiscretion.”

We’ll have to wait and see how Emancipation plays into the 2023 ceremony. However, for now, we do know one thing for sure, all categories will be represented, and everyone involved with the films on the 2022 movie schedule that receive nominations will have a chance to shine on stage.