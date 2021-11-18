Priyanka Chopra And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Are Looking Dapper As Matrix Resurrections Gears Up For Release

Sci-fi fans aren’t the only ones excited for The Matrix Resurrections. While the long-awaited sequel is gearing up for a holiday release, the film’s stars are dressing to the nines for a marathon of promotional events across the globe. The most recent? Priyanka Chopra and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In between hanging out with her husband Nick Jonas and modeling for Bvlgari, Priyanka Chopra has been promoting The Matrix Resurrections alongside her fellow cast members. She kicked off her obligatory round of interviews with an appearance in London alongside Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will play a version of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. Check out her celebratory Insta post below:

The pair was joined by co-star Jessica Henwick, who portrays new character Bugs. Priyanka Chopra and Jessica accessorized with simple gold jewelry, but opted for a black tuxedo bustier (no word on the designer, but it’s giving Tom Ford-meets-Mugler energy) and a neutral off-the-shoulder top respectively. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wore a top from Look 23 of the Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection by Daniel Lee. His love for the designer seems to be an ongoing affair - he donned several Bottega looks when he covered the December issue of British GQ, including a fabulous green leather button-up. He’s also been known to sport luxe streetwear brands like Fear of God.

The fashion of The Matrix was well known for its signature aesthetic, a mix of pleather on pleather, black on black, and tiny sunglasses. Costumes for the first three films were designed by Kym Barrett, who went on to work on films like Aquaman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While she’s not returning for The Matrix Resurrections, her futuristic influence is evident in the film’s trailer - it only takes one look at the sleek shades on Jessica Henwick or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s long black coat to prove that.

The Matrix Resurrections will mark the first appearance in the sci-fi saga for Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick. Other series newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff (whose mouth was sewn shut in the trailer in a manner eerily similar to Neo’s from the first film), and Christina Ricci. Of course, it just wouldn’t be The Matrix without Neo or Trinity, but not to worry - Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss receive top billing. Series alum Jada Pinkett Smith will also return as Niobe. The Wachowskis are represented by director Lana, making The Matrix Resurrections the first film in the series to not be directed by both sisters.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters on December 22, 2021. Hesitant to make the trek to the local cinema? You can also watch the movie that same day with your HBO Max subscription.