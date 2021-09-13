The Matrix Resurrections’ Lana Wachowski Reveals Keanu Reeves’ Reaction To The Finished Cut

The science fiction genre was changed forever with The Wachowski’s 1999 hit The Matrix. That cutting-edge property grew into a trilogy, one that influenced countless blockbusters since. The Matrix Resurrections will bring the property back to theaters, and director Lana Wachowski recently revealed Keanu Reeves’ reaction to the finished cut.

When The Matrix 4 was announced, fans were thrilled to learn that it would once again star the dynamic duo of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Despite their characters’ deaths in Revolutions, the recently released trailer showed Neo and Trinity kicking ass and taking names. Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated sequel is just a few months away, and she explained Reeves’ response after seeing The Matrix Resurrections. As she put it,

We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it's incredibly insightful. And he's just sort of sitting there, and you don't expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, like casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu. And he was just sitting there, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'

As if the public needed any more reason to adore Keanu Reeves. The 57 year-old actor is beloved thanks to both his acclaimed performances in projects like John Wick, as well as his sparkling personality. And Lana Wachowski’s latest story about The Matrix Resurrections certainly makes him seem like a delightful collaborator.

Lana Wachowski’s story about Keanu Reeves from the filmmaker’s recent appearance at the Berlin International Literature Festival will likely increase anticipation for The Matrix Resurrections. Not only is the project completed, but it’s been screened for the likes of Keanu Reeves. And Reeves seems to think that Wachowski managed to strike lightning twice. We’ll just have to see what larger messages she’s sending once the mysterious sequel hits theaters this December.

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections basically broke the internet. And while there was some thrilling footage, almost nothing about the movie’s plot has been revealed as of yet. As a reminder, you can check it out below.

As Keanu Reeves observed, the original Matrix trilogy was an allegory about our future dependency on technology. That certainly came true, so it should be interesting to see what prophetic story Lana Wachowski brings to The Matrix Resurrections. It’s clearly for Keanu Reeves’ approval.

The Matrix Resurrections will arrive in theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.