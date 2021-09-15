Why The Matrix 4 Finally Got Made Even Though The Wachowskis Said No Many Times Before
By Carlie Hoke
It’s been over 15 years since The Matrix Trilogy concluded, the story wrapped up in a pretty bow as a perfect present for fans of the sci-fi/action genre. Now the Wachowskis, the writing and directorial sisters behind the franchise, have untied that bow to add to the franchise with a 4th film. Lana Wachowski has now opened up as to why she decided to make The Matrix 4 now, even though they had said no so many times in the past.
Lana Wachowski, half of the duo behind sci-fi films The Matrix and Cloud Atlas, recently spoke at Berlin’s International Literature Festival about the Matrix franchise, saying that both she and sister Lilly considered the franchise all wrapped up and concluded just how they wanted. They had accomplished what they wanted with the film, and Wachowski compared the masterpiece of a franchise to a composition of music, saying:
Even though the Wachowskis were happy to leave their art alone and let their final result stand, apparently Warner Brothers had other plans. In the same appearance, Lana Wachowski explained that the production company practically begged the filmmakers for a 4th film for years, even bribing them with huge sums of money. However it was not the money that yielded the sisters, but tragedy and loss. Here’s what the writer/director said on why she finally came around for The Matrix Resurrections:
Losing one loved one is hard, and the Wachowskis lost 3 in a short period of time. Apparently the loss of both parents caused Lana Wachowski to look to two other beloved people in her life, Neo and Trinity from The Matrix franchise, and the need to resurrect them surfaced. Finally, the Sense8 director says she found comfort in the characters in such a tragic time:
The past year and half has been filled with loss for a lot of people, which makes the resurrection of two beloved characters mean even more to both the creators and diehard Matrix fans. The Matrix 4 brings back both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and, with its fitting new title, is set to release in just a few months on December 22nd - the perfect Christmas present for the sci-fi community.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.