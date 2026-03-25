An Eagle-Eyed Viewer Pointed Out One Amazing Science Moment Project Hail Mary Fans Aren't 'Talking About' (But Should Be)
That is awe-inspiring.
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The new book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s blockbuster novel, Project Hail Mary, has finally launched onto the 2026 movie calendar, and a lot of people are praising it for its commitment to real science and to the lengths the production went to make sure even the smallest details felt authentic, like giving Ryan Gosling an earwig. According to one eagle-eyed viewer, there’s a moment tucked away at the very end of the film that deserves way more attention than it’s getting.
The observation comes from user @Microinteracti1, who shared a breakdown on X that’s quickly making the rounds among sci-fi movie fans. And honestly, once you see it, it’s hard not to feel like this should’ve been part of the conversation all along. In his post’s caption, he explains:
The images used during the credits aren’t CGI or artist interpretations. They’re real astrophotography, captured by a single person who spent hundreds of hours collecting light from deep space. Take a look from Rod Prazeres Astrophotography, who said in his own post the experience "still doesn't feel real."Article continues below
A post shared by Rod Prazeres Astrophotography (@deepskyjourney)
A photo posted by on
That alone is kind of mind-blowing. The idea that light traveling for thousands of years ends up projected in a movie theater is already enough to stop you for a second. But it gets even better when you look at what those images actually show. The user continued:
These aren’t stylized visuals or digital recreations. They’re real cosmic structures, captured through astrophotography and used directly in the film. And that choice feels very much on-brand for the flick when you consider the story's DNA. Finally, the user pointed out:
That last part really ties it all together. Both the original book and the movie adaptation of Project Hail Mary have been about making the intimidating "space math" and science feel small, tangible, and approachable for the average viewer, even when the story gets big. And instead of ending the movie with standard credits or something purely imagined, the filmmakers leaned into that same “science forward” philosophy.
By the time the credits roll, most people are checking their phones, talking to friends, or heading out of the theater. But in this case, sticking around actually gives you one of the most quietly impressive moments in the entire film. Because while the story may be fiction, those final awe-inspiring images aren’t and deserve your attention.
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Project Hail Mary is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings for show times.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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