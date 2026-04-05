A Real-Life Astronaut Just Got To See Project Hail Mary Before Launching Into Space. His Review?

Sometimes things just line up in a perfect way, and you can say that about the release of Project Hail Mary. The critically acclaimed Ryan Gosling-led film coincidentally came out right before real-life astronauts launched into space on Artemis II on a mission to loop around the moon. That marked the first crew-faced mission to go around the moon since 1972, and it all remains incredibly exciting. Luckily, the astronauts actually got to see the the aforementioned movie before taking off, and we now have their thoughts.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen said that himself and the other crewmates heading around the moon had the opportunity to screen Project Hail Mary with their families, via a report from The Guardian. He called the experience a “real treat,” which is a glowing review coming from a real life astronaut. During a live TV event by the Canadian Space Agency, Hansen -- the first non-U.S. citizen to fly to the moon -- further elaborated on how he feels about sci-fi entertainment in the wake of seeing Gosling's latest movie, saying:

Art imitates science and vice versa. I thought it was just such an inspirational example – somebody who goes out there and just gets what was done to save humanity. It’s a pretty extraordinary example that we can all follow.

This is a pretty huge endorsement, especially considering what the Artemis II crew is embarking on in the name of science. For context, Phil Lord an Chris Miller's, sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary, follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a teacher who wakes up with amnesia while on a spaceship. His mission is to save Earth from becoming victim to an Astrophage, which could dim the sun. And, along the way, Grace befriends a rock-like creature he eventually names Rocky.

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While in real-life Earth isn’t currently under that kind of threat, Gosling’s character exemplifies the intelligence and determination needed to save humanity, as well as extraordinary courage. The stakes may be different, but I'd like to think the Artemis crew can relate to this bravery.

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While Project Hail Mary is definitely a work of fiction, a lot of elements of the story are rooted in real life science. It's based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name , and the Ryland Grace character uses quantum physics, chemistry and biology to get out of his situation, tactics that have real-life scientific backing. Despite the high level of intellect used for the plot points, and Gosling’s difficulty with the “science math” that was prevalent in the script, PHM is still incredibly accessible. The movie focuses just as much on the story and the heart as it does getting the science right.

Based on this review from the Artemis II crew member, it seems like the astronauts didn’t just appreciate the science that went into making Lord and Miller's movie as grounded as possible. They also appreciated the heart and soul of Gosling’s character. PHM is truly a triumph, in my eyes and deserves all of the flowers it's getting. So I can’t imagine a better send off for the Artemis II crew before their outer-space journey. Gosling also reportedly sent best wishes to the crew before the launch, which makes this all even sweeter.

Check out Project Hail Mary yourself now, as the film is currently playing in theaters nationwide. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult the 2026 movie schedule.