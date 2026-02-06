I Can't Believe The Literal Hail Mary Ryan Gosling Threw In Honor Of Project Hail Mary

With Project Hail Mary’s release hurdling toward us on the 2026 movie schedule , and the Super Bowl about to air on the 2026 TV schedule , Ryan Gosling is taking action. His sci-fi movie comes out next month, and with a new trailer for it set to debut during the big game, he’s throwing a Hail Mary… literally.

While we have gotten a Project Hail Mary trailer , the final one will be coming on February 8, when the Super Bowl airs. So, to hype people up about the new footage, Ryan Gosling decided to combine the sport in question with the movie he’s promoting, take a look:

Well, that’s seriously impressive! While football has absolutely nothing to do with Project Hail Mary, shooting your shot, taking big swings and going for the big throws absolutely do. In this space-based story, Gosling’s character, Ryland, finds himself in an impossible situation in deep space, and he’s on a mission to succeed and eventually get home. So, like the actor in this video, he has to throw a few Hail Marys.

Outside of the movie, this is simply just really cool too. Randy’s Donuts is an iconic location (it was famously used in Iron Man 2, for example), and to watch the actor hurl a football through the donut hole is remarkable. I knew Ryan Gosling was multi-talented; however, I didn’t realize that list of skills included trick shots.

Fans are loving this creative marketing moment too, commenting things like:

Yes 💪 and that cheeky smile at the end 😍 -sa_nan_da

Donut Hole in one -badsigns89

Cooked -hollie.woodz

In glasses 😊 It was a nice shot! 🥹😍 -alexa_ff_lexi

did he learn how to do this while filming remember the titans -valcriagm

In case you forgot, yes, Ryan Gosling was in one of the best sports movies , Remember the Titans. And yes, he did play a football player. Was he one of the stars, no? However, this video certainly proves that he could be now.

Along with the references to the great football film , there were plenty of Project Hail Mary callouts, too. If you’ve read Andy Weir’s novel that this book-to-screen adaptation is based on, you’ll know why I’m pointing these comments out. If you haven’t, you’ll find out soon. Take a look:

AMAZE -bookhuddle

AMAZE -geeky_librarian

AMAZE AMAZE AMAZE -onemarsyboi

You played organized team sports, question? AMAZE? -lilypaperslibrary

Jazz hands! 👏🔥 -bryan_escatel650

Truly, “Amaze” indeed! Now, I’m even more excited to see Project Hail Mary when it hits theaters on March 20.