Talk To Me Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

You know what goes well with A24? Horror movies.

Horror movies and A24 go together like bees and honey, like iced tea and a warm summer day, like popcorn and movies – which makes me want some of my favorite movie snacks. Either way, the movie studio, A24, is honestly one of the best studios putting out films right now in the horror genre.

And now, they have a new film coming up, called Talk to Me , releasing on July 28th, 2023.

The film follows a group of teenagers who discover a way to communicate with the dead through an embalmed hand, of all things. But when things go to far, their lives are in danger.

Talk to Me is the newest horror film among the upcoming A24 movies, and the Talk to Me cast is filled with several younger stars who are fresh to the world of Hollywood, and some who have been around for years, so let’s get into it.

Sophie Wilde (Mia)

First up on our list for the cast of Talk to Me is Sophie Wild, who plays the main character of the film, Mia. The young actress is still getting her start in movies, with her only film credit thus far being in the Australian film, The Portable Door.

She has had some experience in television, in the Australian television shows Tom Jones, You Don’t Know Me and Eden. This will be her first major role in an A24 horror film, and already she is showing just from the trailer that she is capable of handling a role in a scary movie. Other actors have seen their careers launched from an A24 movie, such as Stephanie Hsu , Mia Goth and more, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see her in more roles after Talk To Me.

Joe Bird (Riley)

Next up on the list is Joe Bird, who plays Riley in Talk to Me. Bird is one of the newer talents among this cast, as he’s only been in an Australian television series called First Day, as well as a movie titled Rabbit. He also had a role in a short called Treasure.

Again, A24 tends to make stars out of their main cast, so I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw more of him as well in the future.

Alexandra Jensen (Jade)

Moving on, we take a look at Alexandra Jensen, who plays Jade in Talk to Me. So far, she’s had a few roles in television, including an Australian miniseries called The Messenger, as well as the Australian TV shows Frayed and Amazing Grace, and the miniseries My Life is Murder, which is available streaming on Acorn. She also had a role in the Peacock series, Joe vs. Carole, which premiered back in 2022, though it was not received super well.

Jensen has only been in one other movie so far, an independent film called Beat about a woman who connects with a homeless man over classical music after she undergoes a heart transplant. But her time in Talk to Me will be her first major horror movie role – and honestly, what a role to have.

Otis Dhanji (Daniel)

Next up on the list is Otis Dhanji, who plays Daniel in Talk to Me. Out of many of the young actors on this list, he has the most experience in film and television so far. He appeared in the movies June Again and Don’t Make Me Go, and even appeared as Young Arthur in the DC universe film, Aquaman back in 2018, showing the origin story of the famed superhero – which is getting a sequel soon enough .

Dhanji has also had some experience in television prior to his role in Talk to Me. His credits include the Australian series' On the Ropes, The Unlisted, and Underbelly: Vanishing Act, but I have a feeling we might get to see more of him later down the line once this film is released into theaters across the world.

Miranda Otto (Sue)

Miranda Otto has no shortage of interesting roles on her resume. She plays Sue in Talk to Me, but this certainly isn’t her first run in the movies.

Otto is primarily known for her role in The Lord of the Rings franchise , where she played Éowyn for all three movies, and she has been in many other films, including Emma’s War, The Thin Red Line, What Lies Beneath, The Turning, Annabelle: Creation in the The Conjuring universe , I, Frankenstein, The Silence, and more. She also had a role in The Portable Door, the same movie that Sophie Wilde was in, so there’s already a great connection there.

Otto has also had a lot of experience in television. For me, I primarily know her as Aunt Zelda from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast – and I loved her in every second of it because she was fabulously witchy and protective of Sabrina. But Otto has appeared in many other shows, such as the Australian Through My Eyes, the Australian series The Clearing, Homeland, the Australian TV series The Unusual Suspects and more.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Miranda Otto and it surely won’t be our last, so let’s enjoy her in an A24 horror film because I have a feeling she’ll rock it, just like she always does in everything she performs in.

Zoe Terakes (Hayley)

Next up on this list is Zoe Terakes, who plays Hayley in Talk to Me. Terakes has only been in one other movie before, called Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), so Talk to Me will only be the second film they've ever done.

However, they've had some experience in television, including a recurring role on the Australian series Wentworth, as well as the Australian miniseries, The Moth Effect and the Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers. They are also set to appear in the upcoming Ironheart television series.

Chris Alosio (Joss)

Last but not least, we need to talk about Chris Alosio, who plays Joss in Talk to Me. The actor has also only been in one movie so far, called Millie Lies Low, but has appeared in a few television shows, including the Australian miniseries The Messenger, and the Australian shows North Shore, Surviving Summer, Fighting Season, and Troppo.