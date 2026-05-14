Is God Is Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are Saying The Same Thing About This ‘Rage-Filled’ Thriller
This one sounds heavy.
Sterling K. Brown has a number of fabulous roles to his name (as well as some Emmys and an Oscar nomination), but apparently we’ve never seen him like this. Is God Is, which premieres May 15 on the 2026 movie calendar, is an adaptation of an Off-Broadway play from Aleshea Harris, who also wrote the movie’s script and serves as director. Reviews are in for the road trip thriller, and critics are raving about the performances and Harris' message.
The monster in this movie may be portrayed by Sterling K. Brown, but Is God Is is an ensemble film led by two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. They play twins who are scarred from a fire set by their father (Brown) in an attempt to kill their mother (Vivica A. Fox) when they were young, and the movie shows their efforts to track him down after their mother asks them to kill him.
Jourdain Searles of THR praises the performances in her Is God Is review but says the visuals fall flat. The acting is vivid, the critic says, but the South is depicted as underpopulated and too neat or quiet for such a story. Searles writes:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives it an A-, writing that Aleshea Harris perfectly distracts from the characters’ unbearable suffering with dream-like visuals, dark humor and a great soundtrack, ultimately delivering catharsis in its “electric conclusion” that can only come from a hideous tale told with confidence. Foreman says:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP rates Is God Is 3 out of 4 stars, saying we’ve never seen Sterling K. Brown like this — “a man utterly dripping with villainy, if villainy were in liquid form.” The movie has a lot to say about rage, and that's not limited just to the Monster who tried to burn Racine and Anaia’s mother alive. In Noveck’s words:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable says Aleshea Harris “delivers filmmaking that is so mythic, mesmerizing, and menacing that it's easily one of the best movies of 2026.” Is God Is is a Southern-fried road trip movie that takes inspiration from Greek mythology, Black culture and Quentin Tarantino. And Sterling K. Brown’s wickedness is “goose-bump inducing.” Puchko continues:
Monica Castillo of AV Club gives the movie a B, noting how Aleshea Harris uses this story to rage against the domestic violence inflicted by the patriarchy. However, despite the fact that this kind of abuse is still an issue women face, Harris finds a way to inject beauty and tenderness into Is God Is. Castillo writes:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As complex and frightening as this stage-to-screen adaptation sounds, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, praising Aleshea Harris’ feature debut to the tune of a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. If you want to find out how the twins’ revenge tale ends — and what they learned along the way — Is God Is hits theaters on Friday, May 15.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.