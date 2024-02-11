Queer: The Cast And Other Things We Know About The Next Luca Guadagnino Movie

Luca Guadagnino’s new movie, Queer, is coming soon – and this is what we know so far about it.

When it comes to Luca Guadagnino, I could point to plenty of films he has worked on or directed that readers would recognize. Probably one of his most famous is Call Me By Your Name, which starred Timothée Chalamet and shot the French-American actor into stardom, so much so that he’s in plenty of blockbusters now, like the upcoming Dune 2 or the box-office hit, Wonka.

But Guadagnino has also done plenty of other famously acclaimed films, like The Protagonist, I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, and more. In 2024, he’s even bringing another movie to the big screen, Challengers, starring Zendaya. But keep in mind that Guadagnino isn’t done yet – he’s working on another film, titled Queer.

Who is going to star in this film? And what is it going to be about? Here is what we know so far about it.

As of February 2024, there is no set release date for Queer, but that doesn’t mean we have to count it out entirely from the 2024 release schedule .

As we’ll talk about in a bit, Queer has wrapped filming, and since it’s not a special effects-heavy movie like Avatar or one of the upcoming MCU films , I doubt post-production would take as long to accomplish. So, with that in mind, we could get this forthcoming romantic drama within the following year.

Daniel Craig, Drew Starkley And More Will Star

In terms of the cast, there are plenty of stars who readers might recognize that have been confirmed for Queer, so let’s get into who we know and who they will be playing:

Daniel Craig as Lee

When Queer was first announced by Deadline in December 2022, Daniel Craig was the first star who was attached to the film. According to the casting announcement, Craig will portray the main character, Lee, who recaps his life in Mexico City.

Craig has appeared in various films over several decades, but people nowadays most likely recognize him from the James Bond movies , as he was the most recent iteration of the famous spy ,and for his starring role in the Knives Out films.

Drew Starkey as Allerton

Variety reported in August 2023 that Drew Starkey would co-star alongside Craig, where he would play Allerton. Starkey is primarily known for his role in Outer Banks, a great teen dramedy on Netflix, but has also appeared in films such as Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, and more.

Lesley Manville

The Variety article confirmed three other actors. One is Lesley Manville, a veteran actor who has appeared in movies such as Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Another Year, Mr. Turner, All or Nothing, and many more.

Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman is a famous actor who has appeared in many Wes Anderson movies , as well as in films like Klaus, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and many others.

Henry Zaga

Henry Zaga is a Brazilian actor who has appeared in movies such as The New Mutants and XOXO.

Queer Is About An American Expat Who Becomes Obsessed With A Younger Man In Mexico

From the Deadline article regarding the announcement of the movie, Queer is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and it’s the kind of romantic drama that I think everyone is looking for.

Queer follows the story of Lee, a man who recounts his life living in Mexico, working part-time jobs, and using his GI Bill benefits to survive. However, while there, he becomes enamored with Allerton, a young drug addict (according to the Variety article), and how their tumultuous love story begins.

In a world filled to the brim with a lot of cookie-cutter romantic movies, this one sounds like it will be a lot more mature, which is precisely the kind of romance movie I’m looking for – and anything with Daniel Craig is a win.

Queer Is Based On The Novel Of The Same Name

As mentioned above, Queer is based on the short novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs. The novel tells the same story, of a man who falls for someone and pursues him after they meet in Mexico City.

Luca Guadagnino Directed Queer

As mentioned before, Luca Guadagnino is the director behind Queer and has been working on the film for the last few years, as previously confirmed by Deadline in 2022.

Guadagnino has had quite the run of movies over the last few years, from Call Me By Your Name to Bones and All and 2024’s Challengers. That movie will be coming out in April 2024, after a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike , but considering the amount of press it has received, I think it’ll be another Guadagnino hit.

Queer is just another one of his films that is undoubtedly going to bring a lot of folks to the theater for his enticing and serious romantic dramas.

Justin Kuritzkes Wrote The Adaptation

Another piece of news that we know for sure from the Deadline article is that Justin Kuritzkes wrote the adaptation for Queer.

The screenwriter is relatively new to Hollywood in terms of writing big-budget films, as this is only his second screenplay. But he worked with Guadagnino on another movie – Challengers, for which Kuritzkes wrote the script as well.

Also, your fun fact of the day is that Kuritzkes is married to Celine Song, according to the Oscars official website. Song directed the Academy Award-nominated movie, Past Lives , in 2023. Talk about a talented couple.

Jonathan Anderson Is The Costume Designer

Something else that’s of importance is that Jonathan Anderson is the costume designer for the upcoming film, as confirmed by Anderson on his Instagram page. This is the second person on this list that Guadagnino has worked with previously, as he also worked with Anderson on Challengers. I’m starting to see a bit of a pattern here.

Filming Took Place In 2023

The last thing we know about Queer is that filming for the movie took place in 2023. According to Max Blizz , filming for the movie began in April 2023, and then on Jonathan Anderson’s Instagram page, he confirmed that they wrapped filming in June 2023, tagging star Drew Starkey in his picture.

This means that this could come out in 2024, but only time will tell.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to this new Luca Guadagnino movie? All I know is that I need to see a trailer soon, or else I might lose my mind.