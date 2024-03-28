Rachel Zegler Can't Stop, Won't Stop Sharing Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes BTS Pics, And I Love To See It

Look, if I was in a movie, I would shout it from the rooftops every chance I got. So I totally love Rachel Zegler’s energy when it comes to the projects she's part of. The star brings fangirl energy while hyping up any of her roles. That's especially true when it comes to her leading role in last year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This week, the actress shared more behind-the scenes photos of herself on the set of the 2023 prequel, and I’m absolutely living for it.

Rachel Zegler took to her Instagram account this week, seemingly conveying that she has no shame when it comes to sharing behind the scenes images from The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes. Check out one of her posts, which shows some beautiful surroundings:

The star's sweet selfie shows her on location, shooting the 2023 science fiction movie that led her to win Action Movie Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards in Feburary. (Yes, even over Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves.) Zegler underlined her point further with this subsequent selfie:

I’ve absolutely loved watching Rachel Zegler blossom into a Hollywood star in recent years. The 22-year-old got her start in the movie business just a few years ago when she co-led Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Since then, the actress has also joined the DC Universe in last year’s Shazam! sequel and is set to lead the live-action Snow White film from Disney . Because so many A-listers seem to play it super cool about their dreams coming true, I find it refreshing just how vulnerable and open Zegler is about the fact that she gets to be in the movies. She also posted this:

Upon its release last November, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit No. 1 at the box office, even beating out The Marvels. The Hunger Games prequel ended up finishing out the year among the top twenty highest-grossing movies of the year, with a $337 million worldwide haul to its name. For those who didn’t get to check it out in theaters, the movie is currently available to rent and buy on digital platforms along with being both on DVD and Blu-ray.

Following the success of the movie, I can’t help but wonder if there’s more from the franchise coming. When Rachel Zegler was asked about a sequel, she said it’s “not up to me,” but shared her hopefulness that her character, Lucy Gray Baird, has a happy ending. If author Suzanne Collins chose to, she could also explore the origins of two fan-favorite HG characters as well, but thus far there’s nothing in the works.

The status of a follow-up may be up in the air right now, but I still take plenty of pleasure in knowing that Rachel Zegler enjoyed the experience she had. Here's hoping she continues to drop behind-the-scenes photos (and possibly trivia) as time goes on.