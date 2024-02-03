Rachel Zegler Trolls Her Hunger Games Co-Star Tom Blyth With Hilarious President Snow Shirt, And I Want One

Ever since The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was announced, there have been a lot of opinions about the problems involved in centering the narrative on the ruthless and tyrannical leader of Panem, President Snow… and making him hot. Even The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes filmmakers were concerned about making a movie about a character so many people hate. But sure enough, ever since the movie came out, tons of people have fallen in love with Tom Blyth’s younger version of The Hunger Games villain. And they adore him so much that there’s a section of the internet full of thirst edits of Coriolanus Snow (which Blyth once virally reacted to ). Oh, and there are T-shirts too, which Rachel Zegler very much owns and recently showed off!

Rachel Zegler wished her Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes co-star a happy birthday this week by sharing photos of herself wearing a funny President Snow T-shirt, and it’s the perfect troll. Check it out:

Zegler simply wrote “happy birthday tom” while modeling a t-shirt with a picture of her co-star’s face as Coriolanus Snow in a heart and the words “I can fix him” over it. Hilarious! The shirt is available to purchase on Etsy , and it’s far from the first time the actress has been seen wearing fan-made Hunger Games tees.

In recent years, it feels like the “I can fix them” trope has been a popular one in pop culture when it comes to very attractive people or characters who have inherent flaws and red flags. While one should walk the other way, they instead lean in with the idea that they can somehow change them. Zegler’s character of Lucy Gray Baird has her own “I can fix him” moment during their mentorship-turned-romance, but ultimately during The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ending she frees herself from Snow and disappears into the unknown.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Previously, Rachel Zegler has had fun with Etsy shopping by rocking a shirt with Josh Andrés Rivera’s Sejanus Plinth on it, which is amazing, because he happens to be the actress’ real-life boyfriend. Even though Zegler is the movie star at the center of the latest Hunger Games movie, she’s also clearly a fangirl at heart and not afraid of rocking the fanmade clothing dedicated to her co-stars when she’s out and about.

After The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes made a splash at the 2023 box office, Tom Blyth has shared “hope” in telling more stories from his and the other characters' perspectives. That being said, The Hunger Games franchise author Suzanne Collins has not written any other novels past the recent prequel, so it’s unclear if it would actually happen.