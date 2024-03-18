What Random Movie Moments Still Bother You? Fans Went Off On Grease, Now You See Me And More

This year’s best movie moments like watching Barbie become human or the Trinity test scene in Oppenheimer brought us tears, shock, and awe. But throughout film history, we do have a handful of movie moments that come off as thrown in. Fans weighed in on what out-of-place movie scenes still bother them such as Grease, Now You See Me, and more.

Directors may choose to throw in some unnecessary sequences in their movies because it’s visually appealing or possibly to increase shock value. Seeing Jennifer Aniston’s stripper dance in We’re the Millers may have looked hot, but wasn’t necessary to the film’s journey. It was the same deal with the groundbreaking yet long Jurassic World death scene of watching the mauling and killing of a minor character.

Well, Reddit users weighed in on their own movie scenes that have bothered them for even existing like Grease’s "Beauty School Dropout" scene.

The song Beauty School Dropout in Grease. Frankie Avalon encourages Frenchie to go back to high school to become a secretary, just because she makes a few mistakes with dyes. Then at the end she does a killer makeover for Sandy, and I'm like, man could you have encouraged her to go back and not give up on the thing she shows passion and skill at.

When you think about it, this Reddit user is right because we obviously see Frenchie has talent if she can transform goody-two-shoes Sandy into the sexy woman any greaser would want. I remember when I watched it for the first time I thought it was strange seeing a random character have his own song number, but not this Pink Lady. Plus, what also didn’t make sense from that Grease scene was Frenchie not hiding her pink hair-don’t in one of the wigs we saw in her bedroom for the “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee” scene. Then again, it shows the importance of a teen not dropping out of school and she can always go to beauty school later.

Now You See Me presents an FBI agent and a detective tracking down magicians who pull off bank heists during their performances. One Reddit user pointed out an unnecessary scene that reminded us the heist film could have been great if not for its poor ending.

Now You See Me. Woody, Isla, and Jesse Eisenberg watch in horror as Dave Franco is killed in a car chase only to reveal later on that he never died and the whole accident was part of the plan. The three are in a room by themselves with no indication they suspect they are being watched. In other words, they display emotions solely for the purpose of misleading the audience to believe a character has died. Just a complete Middle finger to the audience there.

I can understand this Reddit user’s aggravation. Now You See Me ’s ending revealed the FBI agent who was chasing The Four Horsemen, played by Mark Ruffalo, was actually the one orchestrating their heist actions to expose corruption within the system. You wouldn’t be able to put it under the list of the best cinematic plot twists because it came off as misleading more than cleverly done all for shock value.

There are so many Dark Knight scenes we still think about , but another Reddit comment brought something to light about the jaw-dropping party-crashing scene that makes me think about it more.

In The Dark Knight, Joker throws Rachel out a window, Batman dives after her, and saves her. Then that’s the end of the scene. It’s not a plot hole but…like…what happened with the Joker at the party? Why didn’t Batman go back up there?

It’s true that it’s almost like all Joker wanted to do was find Harvey Dent and then kill Rachel if he wasn’t found. But then what? Does he just walk along his merry way out of the building? Did he do anything else to the rest of the people at the party? It’s like the scene in Spider-Man 3 when Spider-Man saves Gwen Stacy, but doesn’t go back for the others who were in danger in the collapsing building. I guess in the case of Christopher Nolan, maybe he didn’t want to drag on the scene for too long.

One more Reddit comment questioned one aspect of Toy Story’s Buzz that puzzles me too now.

If Buzz doesn’t think he’s a toy, why does he act like one around Andy?

This Reddit question has a point. If Buzz thinks he’s a human space ranger, you’d think he’d attempt to talk to Andy when he walks into the room. But, I guess that would make things too complicated as Woody wouldn’t be able to stop him or he’d reveal himself as a talking toy too.