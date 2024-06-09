5 Reasons Why Porco Rosso Has Always Been My Favorite Studio Ghibli Film

When I ranked every Hayao Miyazaki movie (PRIOR to seeing the magnificent, The Boy and the Heron), I put Spirited Away at number one, because what else was I going to put up there? Spirited Away is Miyazaki’s best movie (I don’t think that’s even debatable at this point), and probably the greatest achievement out of the entire history of Studio Ghibli.

That said, it’s not my favorite Miyazaki movie. Because even though I put Porco Rosso at number five on that list, it’s mostly because I know my personal taste doesn’t always align with others (for example, I love Batman & Robin , and will die on a hill defending the original Super Mario Bros. movie ).

But, unlike those two aforementioned films, my favorite Studio Ghibli movie isn’t widely panned. In fact, it’s actually widely loved (though, a tad under-appreciated compared to some of the bigger Ghibli films). So, here’s why Porco Rosso will likely always be my favorite Studio Ghibli movie.

(Image credit: Toho)

There Is Just So Much Action And Adventure In This Movie

This might be a controversial statement, but some Studio Ghibli films can be a bit…slow. And depressing. Don’t get me wrong! I understand that those movies move at a different tempo than other animated films, and have an entirely different vibe.

However, I really have to be in the mood for most of them. Sure, some movies, like My Neighbors the Yamadas, or Kiki’s Delivery Service, are not to be taken too seriously. But, a lot of the other films, most notably Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Mononoke, and Miyazaki’s other plane movie, The Wind Rises, are emotionally rich films that I have to really prepare myself for in advance.

Not so, though, with Porco Rosso, which I can watch at pretty much any given time and enjoy myself. It’s just because there’s so much action and adventure in this movie. Plus, nobody (besides one beautiful scene where planes are ascending into the heavens) gets hurt!

People fire bullets at each other, little girls get kidnapped (Happily!), and Porco Rosso gets into a pretty heavy fist fight. But, by the end of it all, everything turns out okay, and the action doesn’t really have too many consequences.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some might actually not like this about the film, since it’s not all that deep, but that’s what I love about this movie. It’s as beautiful as all of the other Studio Ghibli films, but it’s also incredibly fun and engaging all the way through, so I adore it!

(Image credit: Toho)

The Villains Are All Loveable Goofballs

My colleague, Alexandra Ramos, watched every Hayao Miyazaki movie last year prior to The Bird and the Heron, and she said that Porco Rosso was “strange – but there’s a lot to love about it,” and I think that’s a perfect summation of the film. Porco Rosso is strange.

However, it’s not just the concept of a pilot who turned into a pig that’s weird, but rather, the entire movie is bizarre, most notably the villains, who are all such lovable goofballs.

You have the main antagonist, Donald Curtis; an American who literally just meets a 17-year-old girl and asks her to marry him. Then there are the sky pirates, who accidentally shoot at themselves when trying to hit Porco Rosso (a.k.a., Marco Rossolini). Hell, the lead sky pirate even looks like Bluto from Popeye.

But, they’re all just really silly, and I love every last one of them. There are no really scary creatures like in Spirited Away, or anything creepy like in The Boy and the Heron. There’s nothing super weird that looks like it should be cute (like a cat bus), but is actually kind of disquieting when you stop and think about it. No, all of the “villains” here are all just whimsical and fun, and I just love that about this film.

(Image credit: Toho)

There Are Serious Undertones, But It Never Takes Itself Too Seriously

Porco Rosso is cursed! Why is that? Well, while it’s not explicitly told to you in the story, we can ascertain that it’s because he was sick of humans and their destruction (and possibly fascism). He used to be a famous pilot, but when World War I broke out, he grew sick of the war, and the sight of all of his friends dying while he lived.

So, yes. That’s some pretty dark and serious stuff in this movie. However, unlike in The Wind Rises (which we gave a pretty good review) none of it actually feels serious. What I mean is, the movie doesn’t linger on any of the dark stuff. It’s there, if you want to seek it out, but you don’t have to. It’s the kind of stuff that you might get more of an understanding of in repeat viewings.

Which might be the reason why I’ve repeatedly watched Porco Rosso so much, as it never takes itself too seriously, which I appreciate. This is somehow very un-Studio Ghibli like, as I even think their more child-centric movies, like Ponyo, sometimes tend to be more serious than they need to be.

That’s why, despite Spirited Away being the most magical, or Howl’s Moving Castle being the most beautiful, I still much prefer the movie about what happens when pigs fly, as it’s just so much more enjoyable.

(Image credit: Toho)

I Also Love Michael Keaton In The American Version. He's Perfect!

I’ve watched Porco Rosso in both its native Japanese, and in its English dub. And, while I think Shuichiro Moriyama did an excellent job as Porco in the original 1992 version, I actually much prefer Michael Keaton in the role when Disney brought it over in 2005.

Which is weird for me, since I’m almost always a sub is better than dub snob , but this is the rare exception for me.

It might be because I saw the 2005 version first, so that smug, but charming voice from Michael Keaton just hits me better than the original version. But, for whatever reason, I just really love Michael Keaton in this movie, even more so than in all the other Studio Ghibli dubs (save for maybe Patrick Stewart in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind). It adds so much character to this world!

(Image credit: Toho)

It Has Such A Satisfying Ending, And It Is Infinitely Rewatchable

Porco Rosso is not one of those movies that end on a cliffhanger , and yet, it kind of is. In a lovely end narration, we hear that Porco is still flying high, and never really know if he and Gina ever fully become an item (but we do see his seaplane at her garden).

We also don’t know if Porco transformed back to his human self, but Curtis says he’s changed (which would imply that he has). And, this ending is both ambiguous, but also satisfying in a way that just makes me want to watch it over and over again. And, I have watched it over and over again, more than any other Studio Ghibli movie.

Because honestly, certain of the company's movies, like The Cat Returns, From Up on Poppy Hill, and even Castle in the Sky are one and done type of movies for me. I mean, it’s not that they’re bad, as there are no bad Ghibli movies. But, I just don’t feel like ever watching them again. In fact, I saw The Wind Rises once in theaters, and that was enough for me.

That said, I’ve seen Porco Rosso probably seven or eight times, and I have no problem watching it a ninth or tenth time, either. I just find it infinitely re-watchable, and I love that ending so much that I always like seeing it again.

What’s your favorite Studio Ghibli film (I didn’t say “the best.” I said your favorite)? For more news on animation, be sure to swing around here often.