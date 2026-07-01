Baywatch First Look Video Is Swimsuits, Slo-Mo And...I Mean, Does It Really Need A Third Thing?

Fox has put on a mini-clinic in how to advertise a TV show. The example being used today is the upcoming reimagining/requel Baywatch, which is set to make its debut as a midseason entry (which feels less than ideal for a beach-set drama). Is there a better way for the network to market this series than with swimsuits and slo-mo, the two elements that made the original series' intro so classic? I doubt it.

Case in point, we finally have a decent look at several of Baywatch's new characters in (heavily slowed) action, with everyone donning the signature red suits. And sure, the marketing team could have tacked on another minute of footage focusing on plotlines, side characters, and other elements, but it all comes back to those two key ingredients. Hit play below and indulge in the sweaty nostalgia.

Baywatch Hits The Beach This January I Baywatch - YouTube Watch On

Okay okay okay, so I technically fibbed. The last bit, where we actually get some dialogue, is in real time, and Stephen Amell is fully clothed, as opposed to being shirtless and faux-riding an ATV. But Amell's Hobie and Hassie Harrison's Nat agreeing that they share "the best job ever" hardly derails the swimsuit-iness shown just prior. If anything, it cements the idea that that this existence is bliss. (Granted, filming in a swimsuit may not always be so blissful, but that's to be expected.)

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Plus, the preview starts off with Amell's Hobie in lifeguard mode, followed by Harrison's Nat, so there's no mystery behind what their costuming will look like. Their shots are followed by Noah Beck's Luke leaping over people lying on the beach, then Jessica Belkin's Charlie Vale rushing forward worriedly. Not to forget about Livvy Dunne in her acting debut as Grace, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, and Shay Mitchell as Trina. It's quite a good looking cast, to say the least.

I certainly hope that we get to see the new Baywatch crew letting off some steam when their shifts are done, as hinted at by the final shot of everyone in a bar. That said, it won't just be new recruits populating this new show, which is also bringing in Mary McConnell as Hobie's mom and Charlie's grandmother.

Fans. can look forward to seeing returns from several stars from the global smash's original sydicated run. We have David Chokachi back as Cody Madison, with Kelly Packard once again playing April Giminski, while Michael Bergin and Erika Eleniak are returning as J.D. Darius and Shauni McClain, respectively. No word yet on whether or not David Hasselhoff will return to complete the Buchanan family connections, but here's hoping.

Though it unfortunately won't be hitting Fox before the 2026 TV schedule wraps, Baywatch will be making its debut soon after the new year arrives.