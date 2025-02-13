Watching Reese Witherspoon Tell Lexi Minetree She'll Be Playing Elle Woods In Prequel Series Convinced Me They Found The Perfect Person
They both sure do look pretty in pink.
Elle Woods is bubbly, hyper, intelligent, gorgeous and loves pink. Reese Witherspoon is all those things as well, and it would appear Lexi Minetree, the actress set to play the iconic Legally Blonde character in the prequel series Elle, is too.
We’ve been waiting for a while to find out who would be playing the younger version of our favorite Harvard Law student. Now, we know Lexi Minetree will be filling the pink shoes created by Reese Witherspoon. They’re both thrilled about it too, as the producer posted this adorable video on her Instagram to announce the news:
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
I’m sorry but the squeals throughout? The pink outfit? The clips of her self-tape that show her making Elle’s iconic Harvard application video? All point to the fact that Minetree seems like a perfect fit for Elle Woods!
As Reese Witherspoon said herself:
They do seem very similar, and Minetree appears to have what it takes to play this character who made Legally Blonde one of the best movies of the 2000s.
Witherspoon has been open about how hard casting Elle has been, saying that it was difficult to choose someone, because the pool of actresses was so strong. So, between this video that clearly shows her younger counterpart’s enthusiasm about Elle and the knowledge of how competitive the auditions seemed to be, I’m convinced they’ve picked the perfect person.
Witherspoon’s fans seem to love her too, as many left comments on the video showing their love for the two Elles:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- This is so wholesome I’m sobbing😭😭😭😭 -maitreyiramakrishnan
- This is the best -simoneboyce
- ACTIVATE THE MINETREE! This is not a drill!!! 🥳👏🎉 -itsnhutle
- Tears! What a cute video!! -amalynstyle
- That “Me!” Solidified it -mflowstar
The passionate “Me!” toward the end of the clip helped solidify it for me too. Elle’s confidence and self-worth are two of her most admirable qualities, and I love that Minetree appears to have them herself. Now, I can’t wait to see them translated onto the screen as she plays the high school version of this beloved character.
Don’t get me wrong, playing Elle Woods is a tall order. Legally Blonde is easily one of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies, and both the actress and her character have been icons for decades. So, the bar is high. However, I think Lexi Minetree is up for the challenge.
Up to this point, the young performer has only appeared in shorts as well as an episode of Law & Order: SVU. So, this series will mark her biggest break yet, and she looks like she’s already got her pink out and is ready for it.
At the moment, we’re still a long way away from being able to watch Elle with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, you can stream Legally Blonde in the same place right now. That way, you can study Reese Witherspoon’s performance, and get ready for Minetree’s which I’m sure will radiate “What, like it’s hard?” energy.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Millie Bobby Brown Explained Just How Emotional The Last Day Of Stranger Things Was: 'It Wasn't Hitting Me This Entire Time -- Until Yesterday'
‘This Is The Way.’ Katee Sackhoff's ‘Full Moon Tonight’ Portrait Is Elegant And Cheeky All At Once. Of Course, It Drew The Attention Of Star Wars And Battlestar Galactica Fans