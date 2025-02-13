Watching Reese Witherspoon Tell Lexi Minetree She'll Be Playing Elle Woods In Prequel Series Convinced Me They Found The Perfect Person

Elle Woods is bubbly, hyper, intelligent, gorgeous and loves pink. Reese Witherspoon is all those things as well, and it would appear Lexi Minetree, the actress set to play the iconic Legally Blonde character in the prequel series Elle , is too.

We’ve been waiting for a while to find out who would be playing the younger version of our favorite Harvard Law student. Now, we know Lexi Minetree will be filling the pink shoes created by Reese Witherspoon. They’re both thrilled about it too, as the producer posted this adorable video on her Instagram to announce the news:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

I’m sorry but the squeals throughout? The pink outfit? The clips of her self-tape that show her making Elle’s iconic Harvard application video? All point to the fact that Minetree seems like a perfect fit for Elle Woods!

As Reese Witherspoon said herself:

Isn’t it crazy? When I saw her tape, I was like ‘Are we the same person?’ This is so weird.

They do seem very similar, and Minetree appears to have what it takes to play this character who made Legally Blonde one of the best movies of the 2000s .

Witherspoon has been open about how hard casting Elle has been, saying that it was difficult to choose someone, because the pool of actresses was so strong. So, between this video that clearly shows her younger counterpart’s enthusiasm about Elle and the knowledge of how competitive the auditions seemed to be, I’m convinced they’ve picked the perfect person.

Witherspoon’s fans seem to love her too, as many left comments on the video showing their love for the two Elles:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is so wholesome I’m sobbing😭😭😭😭 -maitreyiramakrishnan

This is the best -simoneboyce

ACTIVATE THE MINETREE! This is not a drill!!! 🥳👏🎉 -itsnhutle

Tears! What a cute video!! -amalynstyle

That “Me!” Solidified it -mflowstar

The passionate “Me!” toward the end of the clip helped solidify it for me too. Elle’s confidence and self-worth are two of her most admirable qualities, and I love that Minetree appears to have them herself. Now, I can’t wait to see them translated onto the screen as she plays the high school version of this beloved character.

Don’t get me wrong, playing Elle Woods is a tall order. Legally Blonde is easily one of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies , and both the actress and her character have been icons for decades. So, the bar is high. However, I think Lexi Minetree is up for the challenge.

Up to this point, the young performer has only appeared in shorts as well as an episode of Law & Order: SVU. So, this series will mark her biggest break yet, and she looks like she’s already got her pink out and is ready for it.