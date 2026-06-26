The Story Behind How The New Elle Woods Ended Up With Reese Witherspoon's Original Legally Blonde Dress

We get to go back to school with Elle Woods when Elle premieres on the 2026 TV schedule . However, before that, we get to see the actress who plays her embracing Legally Blonde style on the Prime Video show’s press tour. That’s right, Lexi Minetree has gone full pink to promote Elle, and she even wore the same dress Reese Witherspoon wore to her movie’s premiere. That’s seriously iconic of her, so let’s get into the details about how this happened.

Elle’s Lexi Minetree Wore The Same Dress Reese Witherspoon Wore To Legally Blonde’s Premiere

So, as Witherspoon passed the pink torch to Minetree, she also gave her some clothes. Specifically, for the young star’s appearance on The Tonight Show, she wore the same pink dress the original Elle Woods wore in 2001 to the premiere of Legally Blonde. Take a look:

Image credit: Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images

As you can see, Minetree rocked the 2001 Marc Jacobs dress perfectly, just like Witherspoon did 25 years ago. And it only further proves why she was so perfect to play Elle . However, the story behind how she got this dress makes the fashion moment even better.

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How Lexi Minetree Ended Up Wearing The Same Dress As Reese Witherspoon

After Lexi Minetree went on The Tonight Show wearing Witherspoon’s dress, the Legally Blonde star also went to chat with Jimmy Fallon . During her appearance, she explained how her mini-me wound up with the extract dress she wore to the premiere of one of the best movies of the 2000s :

Well, actually, her stylist is a friend of mine for so many years, and she said to me, ‘Do you have any dresses from that time period that –’ And I have all the wardrobe in storage. So, I sent her as many dresses as they wanted, and I said, ‘Choose any dresses that you want for her!’

Minetree’s stylist, Molly Dickson, works with celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes, Keke Palmer, Ariana Greenblatt and more. She’s an expert at curating these young stars’ styles and helping them promote their projects perfectly. So, it makes perfect sense that she knew exactly how to style Minetree for Elle’s press tour.

I’m sure it also helps that she was already friends with Reese Witherspoon, too. While the actress worked on Elle as an executive producer and has been very supportive of Minetree’s casting – I mean, she literally told her she’d be playing Elle – her friendship with Dickson also made their connection even deeper. Due to all this, the young actress was able to literally wear The Morning Show star’s clothes for this press tour, and they fit perfectly:

She put it on, and it fit perfectly! It’s like Cinderella’s slipper.

Well, this certainly feels like a “What, like it’s hard?” moment, because it all seemingly happened so seamlessly. The dress fit her perfectly, and Minetree was able to channel the woman who came before her as Elle Woods during her ow