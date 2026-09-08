The book-to-screen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks and M. Night Shyamalan's Remain is still months away, but we finally have our first look at the movie -- part supernatural thriller, part love story -- and I'm pleased to spot numerous examples of my favorite Shyamalan staple.

No, I'm not talking about a twist, though this movie does seem primed to take us for a ride, I'm talking about doorways. Really, it's about how he frames his characters in certain scenes of his movies that I love in general, but I especially love the doorway shots. In that respect, Remain's trailer doesn't disappoint.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What Remain is About

If you're unaware, Remain is Shyamalan's adaptation of the 2025 novel he and Nicholas Sparks collaborated on. As you might expect from a collab between Sparks and Shyamalan, the story involves a romance, but also has a supernatural thriller element. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Tate, a man who just got out of a psychiatric facility after being treated for depression, as he takes up residence at his friends' summer home, where he meets Wren (Phoebe Dynevor). As the sparks begin to fly between the two, a mystery begins to unfold.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doorways In M. Night Shyamalan Movies

I've already been spoiled on the plot, since I've read the book (don't worry, no spoilers here!), but that isn't going to stop me from seeing the movie. I love M. Night Shyamalan as a director, and part of that has to do with his filming style. I especially like how he finds interesting ways to frame his characters. Even if the story doesn't hit the right notes, I still enjoy watching (and rewatching) for his visual style. When he finds a creative way to frame his characters, it's like he wants us to stop and really see the characters as he does in that moment. Doorway examples from past Shyamalan movies:

Unbreakable

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Sixth Sense

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Signs

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Remain

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In the case of Remain, since the story's summer house setting is front and center, it seems like there are plenty of doorways to use for the perfect character shot, and I'm into it. Maybe this is a funny thing for me to focus on, but as I said, I know more or less what's coming in the story, so think I'm especially excited just to get to sit for another Shyamalan movie and see the story through his visual style.

We also get the shots near the end of the two characters peering at one another through what appears to be the model of a building.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Beyond knowing that we'll be seeing some Shyamalan doorway shots in the movie, I'm also excited that he's delving more directly into romance with this story. Shyamalan is known for twisty thrillers, but I've always liked the way he incorporates love into a lot of his films, whether it's romantic love, platonic, or familial, love is often a driving force of some of his best stories.

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The world moves for love. It kneels before it in awe. The Village (2004)

In the case of Remain, it seems to be much more of a focus, which is where Sparks shines. It should be interesting to see what happens when the man behind movies like Signs and The Sixth Sense joins forces with the writer of The Notebook and other beloved romantic dramas.

Remain was originally supposed to hit theaters this October, however the release date has since been moved to February 5, 2027, just in time for February 2027, just in time for Valentine's Day. You can pick up a copy of the book at Amazon.