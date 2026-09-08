50 Cent Had An On-Brand Response After His Diddy Doc Won An Emmy

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made headlines over two years ago when it was announced that he was producing a docuseries centered on Diddy. That show is Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it became available for Netflix subscription holders in December 2025. Since then, the Alexandria Stapleton-helmed doc has earned critical acclaim, and Jackson has since hyped it up. The show was also among this year’s 2026 Emmy nominees, and it ended up snagging an award. Jackson has since dropped a response that’s very on brand.

The Reckoning managed to scoop up three Emmy nominations – Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program – and won for editing. Fiddy later took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement and share a screenshot from the moment the doc won. And, in true fashion, the rapper also referenced his haters:

I won a Emmy still think I’m taking a L 😆or you changed your mind. 👏👏👏 GLG🚦GreenLightGang we don’t miss.

Something that should be mentioned is that the “Window Shopper” performer isn’t actually one of the recipients of the award. Those credited for it are Charles Divak, Evan Wise, Jack Gravina, Benji Kast, Adam Goldstein, Jonathan Miller and Jeremy Siefer for the episode “Blink Again.” Still, Jackson’s message suggests he’s not taking any kind of slander following this achievement.

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Anyone who follows Jackson on social media likely knows he’s not one to mince words on a given subject, and that’s especially been true when it comes to anything involving DIddy. Throughout Combs’ sex-trafficking trial in 2025, 50 Cent trolled him and his legal team and his wild sentiments continued when the Sean John founder reportedly sought a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. Considering Jackson’s apparent feelings about Combs, many viewed the documentary as another form of trolling.

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Yet 50 Cent has denied the notion that he only made the three-part documentary due to his beef with Combs. The Power alum said he wanted to make the series as a way of holding Combs accountable for his reported actions. For the doc, Jackson, Stapleton and their collaborators interviewed Aubrey O’Day, Mark Curry, Joi Dickerson-Neal and others, who spoke about their personal experiences with the “Bad Boy for Life” performer. And, while the creative team received praise from critics, the doc’s main subject wasn’t pleased.

Diddy blasted the documentary’s creative team as well as Netflix, arguing that it was a “hit piece” with inaccurate claims. The currently incarcerated ex-mogul also alleged that for the doc, the producers used footage that was stolen from him. Fiddy, Stapleton and co. have denied that claim, though they haven’t revealed how they acquired it. Combs’ mother, Janice, also rebuked the doc and denied claims made by Kirk Burrowes and Tim Patterson (two of her son’s childhood friends) that she was an abusive parent.

Regardless of how the Combs family feels about The Reckoning, it can now be argued that this Emmy win further cements its position within the pop culture lexicon. Whether Sean or Janice decide to take any kind of direct legal action against 50 Cent over the documentary remains to be seen. But, for right now, it seems Fiddy is just soaking in the glory as only he can.