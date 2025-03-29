I Rewatched Matilda, And I Need To Talk About Miss Honey Being A Trauma Survivor Hero

Let’s all send praise to Miss Honey!

In one of Roald Dahl’s best movie adaptations, Matilda, it’s easy to send a lot of love to the title character. She was a book lover, knew how to adapt to hostile environments, and was telepathic! Yes, she walked so that Stranger Things’ Eleven could run. However, we need to talk about another important Matilda character, Miss Jennifer Honey, for being a trauma survivor hero to look up to.

Miss Honey Manages To Escape An Abusive Home Life

Miss Honey confided in Matilda with the story of her harsh upbringing. She lost her mother when she was two, her father had his wife’s stepsister live with them to keep things in order, and then he died from a supposed suicide when Miss Honey was five. As the orphaned five-year-old was left in Miss Trunchbull’s care, Miss Honey said she was always mean to her and abused her.

Compared to staying under Miss Trunchbull’s care forever, she found an opportunity to rent a small cottage and move out of her father’s house. As hard as that was for her to leave her father's possessions behind, she did what she had to do for her own safety. Not to mention, Miss Honey built her life as a teacher by giving love and warmth to her students, which was something she didn’t have growing up. It takes a very strong person to let go of the past to provide a better future for the next generation.

Despite Miss Honey's Hardships, Her Kindness And Compassion Never Fade

According to the American SPCC, 30% of abused or neglected children may later abuse their own children and continue the cycle of mistreatment. Miss Honey may not have had children of her own, but you could tell she took care of her students as if they were her own. She never let her past dictate how she treated those around her.

If anything, Miss Jennifer Honey could have been like Miss Trunchbull. As one of the meanest villains you’d find in a ‘90s movie, she used her power as a caretaker and a principal to abuse children. You could tell the evil principal found enjoyment in making those smaller than her suffer, knowing they were powerless against her. Miss Honey, instead, used the gifts of kindness and compassion rather than let any darkness overcome her.

Miss Honey Gives Matilda A Loving Parent She Didn't Grow Up With

Not only did Miss Honey have a genuine effect on her students, but the fictional teacher made a real impact on Matilda. After all, the six-and-a-half-year-old student could relate to her teacher about not growing up in a loving environment. Her parents didn’t appreciate her or provide her any affection. As Miss Honey had to grow up under the care of a mean aunt, she probably saw herself in the young Matilda.

As soon as Miss Honey and Matilda met in the ‘90s family-friendly movie, her new teacher made it to her mission to encourage her education. Recognizing Matilda’s “brilliant” mind, she gave her books and sixth-grade work that went best with her education level. Most importantly, Miss Honey made sure to be the parent she wished she had by adopting Matilda and giving her the love and family they both needed. Through Miss Honey, Matilda got what every little girl should have grown up with— a loving mother.

Inspired By Matilda, Miss Honey Takes Back What Miss Trunchbull Took Away

Miss Honey learned all about Matilda’s telepathy after she showed her in their classroom. Seeing the girl use her power to stand up to Miss Trunchbull encouraged her to take a stand against her evil aunt. Especially when she saw that Miss Trunchbull was about to hurt Matilda after finding out she was at her house; Miss Honey was willing to take the blame to avoid any harm coming to her student.

Miss Trunchbull took a lot away from Miss Jennifer Honey’s life. We’re to assume she’s responsible for whatever happened to her father. Plus, she took all of Miss Honey’s possessions, her house, money, and even control of her own classroom. However, Miss Honey saw that Matilda wasn’t willing to hold back her powers to get control back in her own life from Miss Trunchbull. So, once the mean principal was driven away from Crunchem Hall Elementary, Miss Honey took over as principal to bring light to the darkness her aunt initially brought to the school. Not to mention, she got her house back.

Miss Honey Allows Herself To Love And Be Loved By Her Students

Most victims of trauma don’t trust the love that is given to them, or feel unworthy of it. You can tell Miss Honey wanted to live a happy life compared to the darkness she grew up with. We saw her have a great time with her students and maintain a bright attitude despite the emotional turmoil she was living with on the inside. For example, when Amanda gave her flowers, she accepted them graciously compared to turning them away. Despite her tragic past, Miss Honey chose to embrace kindness and accept love from others.

It was the same deal when Matilda requested her teacher be her new mom. Miss Honey could have turned down the offer, believing that her past of not growing up with a loving parent wouldn’t make her a fit parent. But instead, she gave Matilda and herself a gift the two needed – a loving family they both were worthy of.

Miss Honey is truly a trauma survivor that’s worth remembering. After being raised by Miss Trunchbull after the death of her parents, she could have mirrored her aunt's meanness and turned away from love. Instead, the admirable teacher decided to embrace love and give back to her students in need of her kindness. Most importantly, she became a parent to Matilda and they found familial happiness with each other. You can watch one of the best fantasy movies to stream with your Max subscription.

