The Best Family Movies From The '90s

Sure, it may be the nostalgia talking, but the 1990s gave us some of the best family movies of all time. The final decade of the 20th century produced such iconic movies as Home Alone, The Sandlot, and Mrs. Doubtfire, and that’s only from those first few years. And while there are certainly some popular ‘90s movies that are terrible in hindsight, there are more than a few gems that hold up 25, 30, or even 34 years later.

Below, in no particular order, are 20+ family movies from the ‘90s that we just can’t get enough of, be it watching with family and friends or by introducing our childhood favorites to kids of our own. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and talk about some iconic ‘90s movies that are fun for all ages.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl features perhaps the most traumatizing death sequence involving bees, and one of the most heartbreaking funeral scenes, and still manages to be one of the all-time great coming-of-age dramas of the ‘90s. Over the course of a single summer, Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) experiences more in a few months than most do in a lifetime, learning invaluable life lessons and forgetting unforgettable memorials in the process.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

The Parent Trap (1998)

What starts out as one of the best summer camp movies quickly turns into a timeless classic about two long-lost twins (both played by Lindsey Lohan) forming a bond with one another after swapping places in an attempt to get their long-split parents back together. Yeah, The Parent Trap is a remake of a Disney classic, but Nancy Meyers adds her signature touch to this wonderful film.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Babe (1995)

Who would have thought that the man best known for creating the Mad Max franchise and all its over-the-top action would give us one of the best kids movies of the ‘90s? That’s exactly what George Miller did with Babe. Though directed by Chris Noonan, Miller’s signature style is all over the script, production value, and even great camera work in this tremendous under-pig story, with Christine Cavanaugh voicing the beloved animal star.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Home Alone (1990)

There are great Christmas movies , and then there is Home Alone, Chris Columbus’ timeless holiday film anchored by Macaulay Culkin in his career-defining role of Kevin McCallister. There are plenty of reasons this classic home-invasion movie has remained so popular the past 30+ years, but the biggest thing is that it simply works. Everything about the movie, from the casting to John Williams’ score to the trap-filled production design, is top-notch.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Thankfully a movie where the dog doesn’t die , Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is just as fun an adventure today as it was upon its release in 1993. There’s comedy, drama, action, and some truly memorable banter between the four-legged characters on their epic trip home, with superstar voice actors like Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, and Don Ameche

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jumanji (1995)

The surprisingly scary Jumanji is one of those ‘90s movies that struck the perfect balance of broad humor, heightened drama, emotional depth, and unpredictable action to create a once-in-a-generation experience, especially those of us who were youngsters at the time. The concept of an enchanted board game unleashing the jungle on a quiet New Hampshire town is bonkers, but made all the more normal with Robin Williams heading things up.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Space Jam (1996)

Space Jam is one of those “right place at the right time” movies in that it was released at the peak of Michael Jordan’s career, and took advantage of the popularity resurgence of Looney Tunes characters. (Roger Rabbit's animation+live-action prowess certainly helped.) Seriously, watching MJ team up with Bugs Bunny and Bill Murray to defeat the Monstars never gets old.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Matilda (1996)

There have been a lot of great Roald Dahl adaptations over the years, and one of the best is Danny DeVito's 1996 fantasy comedy, Matilda. Mara Wilson’s titular character and her magical powers are just as awesome as they are wholesome. A near-perfect kids movie that tackles many different topics, Matilda is a gem worth revisiting for old time’s sake.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

The Sandlot (1993)

The first half of the '90s knocked it out of the park when it came to great sports-centric kids movies, including the unanimous MVP, The Sandlot. Taking place over a single yet consequential summer, this coming-of-age classic is full of heart, imagination, and some of the greatest life lessons a kid's brain can grasp, and that's on top of being a great baseball movie .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

A movie that made way more at the box office than one might guess ($294.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo ), Doctor Dolittle is also one of Eddie Murphy’s funniest films , at least outside the R-rated scope. Taking a classic story and giving it a modern-for-that-time facelift worked out for this hilarious movie about a doctor who can speak to animals.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

It just doesn't truly feel like Halloween until we watch the Sanderson Sisters – Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) – aiming to feast on the children of Salem in Hocus Pocus. Impossible to avoid and even more impossible to stop once you press play, this 1993 Disney classic has become a staple of the season for over 30 years.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Addams Family (1991)

While the macabre titular family has fronted plenty of adaptations over the years, 1991’s The Addams Family remains in a league of its own (along with its A+ sequel). As Gomez Addams (Raul Julia) tries to find and reunite with his long-lost brother Fester (Christopher Lloyd), Morticia (Anjelica Huston) is forced to find a job, while Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Puglsey (Jimmy Workman) attempt to make their school play one to remember. Joan Cusack is just the cherry on top.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

While there are some socially questionable issues with Mrs. Doubtfire , they shouldn’t keep this Robin Williams classic off anyone's list of the best family movies from the ‘90s. Even if you don’t agree with Daniel Hillard’s (Williams) parenting tactics or his general attitude about others’ wishes versus his own, there’s no denying the fact that this is pure physical comedy gold. The incredible lines, the ridiculous situations, and that “hot dog” impression work so well because of the top-notch cast.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

A live-action Disney movie that time forgot , Mighty Joe Young holds us remarkably well over 25 years after its theatrical release. Starring Bill Paxon, Charlize Therron, and a massive gorilla (or at least a man in a suit), this action-packed and dramatic remake of an earlier film of the same name is a lot of fun and has all the heart.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Beethoven (1992)

Honestly, Beethoven is a movie that is just as much fun revisiting as an adult as it was watching way back in the day as a kid. Maybe it’s being able to relate to Charles Grodin’s neurotic and stressed-out George Newton, or maybe it’s the sinister villains, or maybe it’s the sight of a St. Bernard giving it to some yuppies. Regardless, this movie is all killer, no filler.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

It’s hard to believe it has been so long since we first met The Mighty Ducks cast back in 1992, but what’s not hard to believe is the fact that the movie still holds up so well after all these years. This all-time great hockey film has wonderful action on the ice, a remarkable sports underdog story, and awkward cameos from sports stars . What’s not to love?

(Image credit: Sony)

Little Women (1994)

There have been multiple adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, and the 1994 version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Trini Alvardo as the four March sisters is one for the ages. Heartfelt, humorous, and enchanting, this movie has it all.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Flubber (1997)

One of the best ‘90s movies on Disney+ , the 1997 remake of Flubber follows Robin Williams’ Philip Brainard as he inadvertently creates a powerful and sentient green goo with all kinds of abilities. All kinds of hijinks follow as the lowly college professor tries to save his job, and his own job, from being shut down.

(Image credit: Disney)

Cool Runnings (1994)

The 1994 Disney movie, Cool Runnings, is one of the inspirational sports stories that seems too good to be true, but alas, it’s based on the real-life story of the Jamaican bobsled team. This improbable group of Olympians, led by disgraced coach Irving “Irv” Blitzer (John Candy), attempts to prove the world wrong in this hilarious comedy.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Little Giants (1994)

One of the funniest Rick Moranis movies , Little Giants, sees the beloved actor take on the role of Danny O’Shea, a gas station owner who forms a team of undersized and overlooked outcasts to fill his new football team. With his eyes set on finally beating his older brother, Kevin (Ed O’Neill) and his dreaded Pee-Wee Cowboys, Danny and his team try to pull off the impossible in this wholesome sports flick.

(Image credit: Universal )

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

If you’re looking for a great movie pairing action stars with kids , look no further than Kindergarten Cop. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays Detective John Kimble as he goes undercover as a school teacher, is at the top of his game in Ivan Reitman’s hilarious 1990 comedy and gives us some of the most quotable lines of any Schwarzenegger movie of the era.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Free Willy (1993)

One of the biggest movies of 1993, both in success and the size of its non-human star, Free Willy is one of those quintessential early ‘90s flicks thanks to its style, attitude, and the unforgettable shot of Jason James Richter’s Jesse standing beneath a massive Orca jumping out of the water. For all the sealife exploitation that this movie may or may not have further inspired, it's still a classic.